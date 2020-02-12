Photo Flash: Pittsburgh Opera's THE LAST AMERICAN HAMMER

Pittsburgh Opera will present the Pittsburgh debut of heartfelt contemporary satire The Last American Hammer, Feb. 22 - March 1.

Check out photos below!

Milcom Negley, a one-man militia, rages against the tyranny of federal overreach. He is hunkered down in a rural Toby Jug museum in a rust belt Ohio town where Tink Enraught, a mannered curatrix, offers him tea and cookies.

Milcom is a "Thirteenther" - a conspiracy theorist who believes an obscure, would-be Thirteenth amendment negates the authority of our government. He occupies the museum because it is the only place left in his failed town to receive federal funds - a grant for the upkeep of a rare 17th-century British pitcher known as "Sir Oswyn."

Although Milcom expects to be swarmed by military drones, attention is paid only by Agent Reyes, a young rookie FBI field specialist. Milcom explains that the town's only major source of employment - a hammer manufacturer - has gone under, leaving the residents lost. He is armed with "the Last American Hammer" to roll off the plant's line and intends to hold a proxy trial against the US government using Toby jugs as physical stand-ins for a court.

Single tickets for adults are $40; tickets for kids and teens ages 6-18 are half-price. Call 412-456-6666 or visit pittsburghopera.org/tickets.

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography

Caitlin Gotimer and Timothy Mix

Timothy Mix and Antonia Botti-Lodovico

Caitlin Gotimer, Timothy Mix, Antonia Botti-Lodovico

Caitlin Gotimer and Timothy Mix

Antonia Botti-Lodovico

Antonia Botti-Lodovico

Caitlin Gotimer

Caitlin Gotimer

Timothy Mix

Timothy Mix





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You