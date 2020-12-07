Photo Flash: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SOLDIER SONGS

Pittsburgh Opera presents a free livestream of dramatic opera Soldier Songs, starring Yazid Gray. Check out photos from the production here!

In response to the Official Advisory from the Health Director of Allegheny County issued November 18th, entitled "COVID-19 Related Stay-at-Home to Stop Social Gatherings Advisory", Pittsburgh Opera will no longer have in-person audiences for its upcoming production of David T. Little's Soldier Songs.

The previously-planned livestream of the Friday, December 11th performance will still happen, free of charge, on both Pittsburgh Opera's YouTube channel and Facebook page at 7:30PM EST. UPMC is the Livestream Sponsor.

· Patrons may sign up at pittsburghopera.org/livestreamRSVP to receive a reminder email one hour before the broadcast that will contain links to view the livestream.

· Patrons also have the option of unlocking premium content, including the official program book and the Pre-Opera talk podcast, by making a gift at pittsburghopera.org/unlock.

Prior to the advisory, Pittsburgh Opera had planned on having six performances of the opera in front of limited, masked, and socially-distanced audiences. "The health and safety of our patrons and entire community is of utmost importance to us," said Pittsburgh Opera's General Director Christopher Hahn. "We would have loved to have patrons in our theater again to see this opera in-person, but we fully understand social gatherings are not practical given the significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the area. We are proud to give people the opportunity to still experience this compelling opera via livestream."

Pittsburgh Opera will ensure that the cast, orchestra and production personnel will be compensated for all originally planned performances.

Ticket holders can choose to either donate their tickets back to Pittsburgh Opera to help offset production expenses, apply them towards future Pittsburgh Opera performances, or receive a refund. Ticket holders who donate their tickets back will automatically receive access to Pittsburgh Opera's premium content to accompany the livestream. Patrons are requested to email tickets@pittsburghopera.org with their selection.

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography for Pittsburgh Opera

Yazid Gray

Yazid Gray

Yazid Gray

Yazid Gray

Yazid Gray

Yazid Gray

Yazid Gray

Yazid Gray

