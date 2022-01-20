Pacific Opera Postpones Long-Awaited Production Of CARMEN

In accordance with B.C.'s Provincial Health orders and WorkSafe B.C. guidelines for the performing arts, and for the continued health and wellbeing of the artists and community, Pacific Opera is postponing its production of Bizet's Carmen. New dates for the production will be announced in the coming months. All other Pacific Opera 2022 events will proceed as scheduled.

"The February performances of Carmen were sold out with subscriptions and pre-sales, and a waiting list taken should capacity limits be eased. Instead, B.C. Provincial Health has urged vigilance and caution for the next few weeks, so we cannot responsibly ask our artists to travel and begin rehearsals, and instead must do our part to protect their health and that of our community," says Pacific Opera CEO Ian Rye.

Subscribers to Pacific Opera's 2022 season will be contacted by the box office and are eligible to:

Exchange Carmen tickets for one of Pacific Opera's upcoming screenings of The Garden of Alice (April 21 & 23 at the Royal Theatre, or stream from home), For A Look Or A Touch (February 24 & 26 at the Royal Theatre, or stream from home), or the double-bill live performance of Bon Appetit! & The Italian Lesson at the Baumann Centre

Donate tickets for a tax receipt

Receive a Pacific Opera gift certificate to use toward other 2022 spring events or the purchase of a 2022/2023 season subscription

Request a refund

Mozart's Don Giovanni, presented April 20 through 26, is currently sold out to subscribers at 50% capacity, and interested ticket buyers are encouraged to sign up for the Don Giovanni ticket waitlist.

"We recognize how this change impacts artistic practice and livelihoods, and we remain committed to rescheduling our production of Carmen when health conditions allow," says Artistic Director Timothy Vernon.

"To our community - my sincere thanks for everything you are doing to navigate these changes and care for each other."

For more info visit www.pacificopera.ca or call 250-385-0222.

