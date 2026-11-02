PETER GRIMES Will Come to The Finnish National Opera

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The Finnish National Opera is set to stage a revival of Benjamin Britten's Peter Grimes on its main stage in Helsinki, beginning later this month. Performances for the dramatic opera will run from November 21 through December 11, 2026.

The production is directed by David Radok, with revival direction by Kim Amberla, and features set and costume designs by Tazeena Firth. Lighting design is handled by Kimmo Ruskela, while Dima Slobodeniouk takes the podium to conduct the Orchestra of the Finnish National Opera.

The principal cast is led by tenor Daniel Brenna in the title role of the beleaguered fisherman Peter Grimes, alongside soprano Maria Bengtsson as Ellen Orford. The ensemble cast also features Tuomas Pursio as Captain Balstrode, Tuija Knihtilä, Ville Rusanen as Ned Keene, Mika Pohjonen as Bob Boles, Sarah Zieba as Mrs. Sedley, and Heikki Hattunen as the rector Horace Adams. The opera has a total running time of three hours and fifteen minutes, including two 25-minute intervals, and will be performed in English with surtitles provided in Finnish, Swedish, and English.

Tickets for the engagement range from €29 to €130, with specific pricing dependent on the performance date and seat selection across eight auditorium categories. Discounts are available for students, military personnel, children, and pensioners. Tickets can be purchased directly through the Finnish National Opera and Ballet. Further production and background details can be found via Operabase.

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