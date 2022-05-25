Opera Saratoga Presents SKY ON SWINGS

Opera Saratoga announces updated casting and ticket information for its innovative new festival model that embraces partnerships with multiple venues across the region. The 2022 Summer Festival continues with:

SKY ON SWINGS

Thursday, July 7 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, July 9 @ 2pm

Produced by Opera Saratoga in Partnership with

The Egg Performing Arts Center, Albany

Music by Lembit Beecher

Libretto by Hannah Moscovitch

Sky on Swings is a riveting musical and theatrical exploration of what it feels like to live with Alzheimer's Disease, as seen through the eyes of two women at different stages in the progression of dementia: Martha, who is far gone in the disease; and Danny, who knows what is happening to her and is in frantic denial. When Martha and Danny meet, they form an unexpected bond of love and support. Through their eyes - along with the experience of their children who struggle with how to best support their mothers - a deeply moving world of discovery is revealed in memories lost.

Two of the country's most distinguished artists, mezzo sopranos Marietta Simpson and Phyllis Pancella, make their Opera Saratoga debuts in the roles of Martha and Danny in this new production, directed by Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson and conducted by rising star Emily Senturia.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

MARTHA: Marietta Simpson

DANNY: Phyllis Pancella

WINNIE: Helena Colindres

IRA: Ryan Johnson

OF MEMORY / ELDER 1: Chase Sanders

OF MEMORY / ELDER 2: Raphaela Medina

OF MEMORY / ELDER 3: Arieh Sacke

OF MEMORY / ADMINISTRATOR: Spencer Reichman

CONDUCTOR: Emily Senturia

DIRECTOR: Lawrence Edelson

SCENIC DESIGNER: Julia Noulin-Mérat

COSTUME DESIGNER: Whitney Locher

LIGHTING DESIGNER: Marcella Barbeau

WIG & MAKEUP DESIGNER: Sue Schaefer

This new production of Sky on Swings is a co-production with Opera Columbus. This production has been made possible with leadership support from OPERA America's Next Stage program, supported by Gene Kaufman, Terry Eder-Kaufman, and New Vision for Opera, with additional support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Tickets for Summer Festival performances are currently available through Festival Passes (previously called Subscriptions); or tickets can be purchased to individual performances, which will go on sale March 21st. This season, Opera Saratoga is offering two Festival Passes, which provide significant savings, priority ticket access, and the greatest degree of flexibility:

ALL ACCESS PASS: Opera Saratoga's All Access Pass provides the best value this summer while guaranteeing the best seats for every production and concert. Benefits include: saving 20% off tickets to Sweeney Todd, Sky on Swings, The Barber of Seville, the Petite Messe Solennelle, and A Broadway Cabaret; and FREE tickets to A Juneteenth Celebration and Stars of Tomorrow. All Access Pass holders also receive a 20% discount off any additional tickets they wish to purchase.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS PASS: Opera Saratoga's Festival Highlights Pass provides priority seating and 20% off ticketsto Sweeney Todd, Sky on Swings, and The Barber of Seville. Pass holders can then customize their Highlights Pass by adding tickets to concerts of their choice, with a 10% discount off any additional tickets purchased.

With the purchase of either Festival Pass, there is no need to deal with multiple box offices for ticket purchases, and free exchanges are available. Festival Pass holders also save on handling fees: there is a single $10 fee per order when purchasing Festival Passes; whereas there is a processing fee charged by each venue's box office on each ticket purchased that is not part of a Festival Pass.

SINGLE TICKETS: Tickets for individual events will be available online or by phone beginning March 21st, 2022through the SPAC, Proctors, and Egg Box Offices. SPAC is handling ticket sales for: Sweeney Todd (at SPAC); Stars of Tomorrow (at The Wood Theater); A Broadway Cabaret (at The Mansion of Saratoga); and performances of the Petite Messe Solennelle (at The Round Lake Auditorium). Proctors is handling tickets for: The Barber of Seville and A Juneteenth Celebration (both at Proctors); and tickets for Sky on Swings (at The Egg) will be available through The Egg. For complete details on Festival Passes and Single Tickets, visit operasaratoga.org. Opera Saratoga's 2022 Summer Festival is made possible in part with support from the National Endowment for the Arts; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

ABOUT OPERA SARATOGA

Opera Saratoga, formerly known as Lake George Opera, began with a production of Die Fledermaus at the Diamond Point Theatre on July 5, 1962, playing to an audience of 230. The Company now calls Saratoga Springs home and performs for more than 25,000 people annually. Opera Saratoga serves the communities of Saratoga Springs, the Lower Adirondack and New York State Capital areas by providing access to world-class opera through the production of an annual Summer Festival, as well as year-round activities including extensive educational programs, therapeutic music programs, mentorship of emerging operatic artists, and unique opportunities for the public to experience opera in both theaters and non-traditional venues that leverage and embrace the unique cultural, historic, and natural resources of the area. To date, the company has performed 106 different fully staged works by 66 different composers, including 42 works by American composers and 14 premiere productions. In 2014, the Board of Directors appointed Lawrence Edelson Opera Saratoga's Artistic and General Director. Edelson's leadership has marked a new chapter in the company's history, with increased emphasis on community partnerships throughout the year, diversification of the company's repertoire, and a reaffirmed commitment to both the presentation of American opera and the mentorship of emerging artists as core activities in the company's programs each season. For more information, visit www.operasaratoga.org