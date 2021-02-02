Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries

Opera Performer Cara O'Sullivan Dies at 58

O'Sullivan achieved her first major role in 1996 at the age of 34, as Donna Anna in Don Giovanni with Welsh National Opera.

Feb. 2, 2021  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that opera performer Cara O'Sullivan has died at age 58.

O'Sullivan achieved her first major role in 1996 at the age of 34, as Donna Anna in Don Giovanni with Welsh National Opera. In 1997 and 1998, O'Sullivan starred as the Queen of the Night in the Opera North performances of The Magic Flute.

She also performed Così fan tutte, La traviata, Handel's Messiah, and Faust.

O'Sullivan performed with many reputable companies including: East Cork Choral Society, English National Opera, Everyman Palace Theatre, Feis Maitiú Corcaigh, Gaiety Theatre, Hibernian Orchestra, National Concert Hall, Opera Nantes, Palau de la Música Catalana, Paris Opera, RTÉ Concert Orchestra, St Patrick's Cathedral, Sydney Opera House, and Vlaamse Opera.

In 2019, O'Sullivan received the inaugural Cork Culture Award by Lord Mayor of Cork, Mick Finn.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco


Related Articles
Stage and Screen Actor Hal Holbrook Dies at 95 Photo

Stage and Screen Actor Hal Holbrook Dies at 95

Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Cicely Tyson Photo

Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Cicely Tyson

Tony and Emmy Award-Winning Actor Cicely Tyson Passes Away at 96 Photo

Tony and Emmy Award-Winning Actor Cicely Tyson Passes Away at 96

Oscar and Emmy Winner Cloris Leachman Has Passed Away at 94 Photo

Oscar and Emmy Winner Cloris Leachman Has Passed Away at 94


More Hot Stories For You

  • Elm Street Launches New Monthly Comedy Series with Jessica It's All Good
  • Macon Little Theatre Presents SOCIAL DISTANCED SWEETHEARTS
  • Alliance Theatre Announces The Kathy Bernhardt Volunteer Of The Year Award
  • The Atlanta Opera Presents Jamie Barton, Kevin Burdette and Morris Robinson in LOVE LETTERS TO ATLANTA