Opera Performer Cara O'Sullivan Dies at 58

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that opera performer Cara O'Sullivan has died at age 58.

O'Sullivan achieved her first major role in 1996 at the age of 34, as Donna Anna in Don Giovanni with Welsh National Opera. In 1997 and 1998, O'Sullivan starred as the Queen of the Night in the Opera North performances of The Magic Flute.

She also performed Così fan tutte, La traviata, Handel's Messiah, and Faust.

O'Sullivan performed with many reputable companies including: East Cork Choral Society, English National Opera, Everyman Palace Theatre, Feis Maitiú Corcaigh, Gaiety Theatre, Hibernian Orchestra, National Concert Hall, Opera Nantes, Palau de la Música Catalana, Paris Opera, RTÉ Concert Orchestra, St Patrick's Cathedral, Sydney Opera House, and Vlaamse Opera.

In 2019, O'Sullivan received the inaugural Cork Culture Award by Lord Mayor of Cork, Mick Finn.