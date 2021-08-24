New York City Opera to Present RIGOLETTO as Part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances

Bryant Park Picnic Performances' season of free, live performances continues on Friday, September 3 at 7pm with a 90-minute version of Rigoletto from New York City Opera. Giuseppe Verdi's thrilling perennial favorite tells the tragic story of the Duke of Mantua, his hunchbacked court jester Rigoletto, and Rigoletto's daughter Gilda. Conducted by Constantine Orbelian, this performance will feature some of City Opera's brightest stars as well as members of the City Opera orchestra.

In line with continually expanding city and state safety protocols, Bryant Park will be welcoming guests to these Picnic Performance events on a first-come, first-served basis; no ticket is necessary. Vaccinated and negative-tested audience members may bring their own picnic blankets or take park-provided chairs for open seating on the world-famous Bryant Park Lawn. Unvaccinated or untested attendees will be offered seating in a separate, socially-distanced section. Food and beverages are available for purchase from vendors in the park. All event attendees are also invited to bring their own food and drinks.

For anyone unable to attend in person, a free livestream broadcast of the performance will be available nationwide via Bryant Park's website and social media platforms, thanks to the generous support of Bank of America. Additional support for on-site events is provided by Amazon.

For a selection of high-resolution images from the current and previous Bryant Park Picnic Performances seasons, please visit this link. When used, please credit the appropriate photographer as listed in the image filename.

More information about this performance, Bryant Park's current COVID-19 safety protocols, and line listings for all Picnic Performances programming follows.

Performance Details

Friday, September 3 at 7pm

Rigoletto

A newly created, 90-minute version of Verdi's masterpiece Rigoletto, conducted by Constantine Orbelian and starring Michael Chioldi in the title role, Brandie Sutton as his daughter Gilda and Won Whi Choi as the lecherous Duke of Mantua. The production will be staged by NYCO General Director Michael Capasso and feature narration written and performed by acclaimed Shakespearean actor and noted playwright Bill Van Horn.

Sections for Seating

i??1: Vaccinated and Tested Section

Attendees wishing to sit on the west side of the lawn must provide on-site digital or physical proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test along with a government issued photo ID.

We encourage attendees to wear masks during the check-in process. Masks are not required once vaccinated or tested attendees are seated.

Attendees are welcome to enjoy food and drink from one of our many park vendors, or bring their own, for a picnic on the lawn.

Attendees can bring a blanket or use a park chair.

2: Distanced Section

Unvaccinated or untested attendees may sit in our socially distanced section. Masks are strongly encouraged until patrons are seated and properly socially distanced (six feet from other parties at all times).

Once seated and properly socially distanced, tested attendees are welcome to enjoy food and drink.

Attendees will sit in park chairs; no outside blankets or chairs allowed.

Please do not attend if you are unwell.

3: Open Seating Section

Additional non-distanced seating is available off the Bryant Park Lawn on park grounds at attendees' discretion.

Please do not attend if you are unwell.

As New York State and City safety guidelines for public gatherings quickly change in response to the ongoing success of NYC's COVID-19 vaccination program, Bryant Park continues to reassess its on-site protocols for upcoming shows with the intention of safely accommodating as many attendees as possible. For the most current guidelines, program updates and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.