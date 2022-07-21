New York City Opera Presents LA TRAVIATA As Part Of Bryant Park Picnic Performances

New York City Opera will present an abridged version of Verdi's classic La traviata on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 7pm as part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America. The one-night-only performance is accompanied by live music, with instantly recognizable tunes famously featured in the movie Pretty Woman. Soprano Ekaterina Siurina and tenor Charles Castronovo appear with Michael Chioldi, world-renowned baritone and star of last summer's Rigoletto (a role he recently stepped into at The Metropolitan Opera for a series of critically acclaimed performances), with City Opera Music Director Maestro Constantine Orbelian at the helm.

Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. Performances are designed to be enjoyed casually - no tickets required - with ample seating available and free picnic blankets for audience members to borrow. For more information, visit bryantpark.org/picnics.

"'The People's Opera' is thrilled to return to our summer home at Bryant Park, where we can continue our mission of free performances for New York audiences," said Michael Capasso, General Director of New York City Opera

The cast also features Melanie Long as Flora, Tatev Baroyan as Annina, Adam Cioffari as Barone Douphol, Walter Du Melle as Dottore Grenvil, Christopher Nazarian as Marchese d'Obigny, and Drew Seigla as Gastone de Letorières

The performance is approximately two hours with one intermission.

The series of free, live performances will conclude in September with Lucia di Lammermoor. Each performance features City Opera's brightest stars as well as members of the New York City Opera orchestra and will begin at 7pm on the Bryant Park Stage.

Attendees may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the Lawn. At most performances, attendees can purchase food from a rotating line-up of local NYC vendors curated by Hester Street Fair. COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are not currently required but Bryant Park will continue to monitor and follow updated New York City and New York State COVID-19 guidelines throughout the summer as necessary.

For anyone unable to attend in person, free livestream broadcasts of the performances will be available nationwide via Bryant Park's website and social media platforms.

New York City Opera was famously dubbed "The People's Opera" by Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia at its founding in 1943. More than 75 years later, City Opera continues its historic mission to inspire audiences with innovative and theatrically compelling opera, nurture the work of promising American artists, and build new audiences through affordable ticket prices and extensive outreach and education programs. Picnic Performances continues the tradition of opera in Bryant Park.

The 2022 Picnic Performances season is possible due to the generous support of Bank of America. "Bank of America is a long-standing supporter of the arts because we believe that a thriving arts and cultural community benefits both society and the economy," said José Tavarez, President, Bank of America New York City. "So we are thrilled to once again sponsor Picnic Performances and combine our commitment to the arts with our partnership with Bryant Park. Together we're helping New York City's iconic cultural scene to thrive, while promoting green spaces and providing free access to live New York City music, dance and theater."