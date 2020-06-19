New Opera West to Present Virtual Premiere of HAVING GUESTS FOR DINNER

Grab a cocktail and join New Opera West on Saturday, June 27th at 5 pm PDT to watch the premiere performance of Having Guests for Dinner, a sixteen-minute trash micro-opera written by Nicholas Bentz and Robert Feng. To introduce the opera will be New Opera West CoFounders Emily Thebaut and Mark Lanz Weiser as well as the composer of the piece, Nicholas Bentz and librettist, Robert Feng.

"Having Guests for Dinner" Synopsis: Having Guests for Dinner follows a young couple, Marcus and Laura, who are invited to a friend of a friend's house for dinner. When they arrive, they meet their odd host, Christoph. Something seems off - their friends Scott and Andrew never arrive, and Christoph's demeanor betrays that perhaps there's more on the menu than just beef and lamb...

Virtual Opera Premiere Date, Time: Saturday, June 27th, 5 pm PDT

Tickets: Free, RSVP required Link to RSVP https://www.eventbrite.com/e/having-guests-for-dinner-opera-premiere-tickets106237296614

*Youtube premiere link will be emailed day of performance

Watch the trailer below!

