Moscow Operetta's COUNT ORLOV Comes To Cinemas Across The US

Stage Russia HD is bringing the Moscow Operetta's hit musical Count Orlov to US cinemas nationwide beginning October 5th.

The lavish production, which depicts one of the most dramatic episodes in the history of the Russian Empire, will open on the big screen in cities from coast to coast, including special one-night-only events in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Brilliantly reimagined by renowned playwright and poet July Kim with music composed by Roman Ignatyev (the same team behind Anna Karenina Musical and The Count of Monte Cristo), the production is set in the second half of the 18th century during the reign of Catherine the Great. Count Alexey Orlov, who had once contributed to Catherine's rise to power, falls out of favor and is sent away in disgrace to Italy. While there, he meets a beautiful young woman, Elizabeth, supposedly the granddaughter of Peter the Great, who has aspirations for the Russian crown. In an attempt to win back Catherine's affection, Orlov reveals Elizabeth's plans, setting in motion a series of events that lead to an unimaginable end.

"The production itself is breathtaking," says Stage Russia General Director Eddie Aronoff, "and the film work by our South Korean partners Vault International Productions captures every nuance, up and close and personal in a way that would be otherwise impossible from a seat in the live theater."

Aronoff, an American living in Moscow, began the intercultural project Stage Russia HD in 2016. The company has thus far brought over a dozen filmed performances to cinemas across the globe. The films are presented in Russian with English subtitles. For more information on Stage Russia and, in particular Count Orlov, including all cities, venues, dates, showtimes and access to online ticketing, visit https://www.stagerussia.com/count-orlov.





