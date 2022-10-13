Michael Mayer's Staging of Verdi's LA TRAVIATA Returns to the Met This Month

Verdi's La Traviata will return to the Metropolitan Opera with eight performances October 25-November 19, 2022; five performances January 5-26, 2023; and five more March 4-18, 2023. Sopranos Nadine Sierra, Angel Blue, and Ermonela Jaho share one of opera's most iconic roles as the tragic heroine Violetta, with Sierra and Blue both making their much-anticipated Met role debuts. Tony Award-nominated and former New York City Ballet principal Robert Fairchild makes his Met debut as a featured dancer.

On October 25, the first of the three casts stars Sierra, who gave acclaimed performances last season as haunted title heroine of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor. Also featured in the first run of performances are tenor Stephen Costello as her lover Alfredo and baritone Luca Salsi as Alfredo's disapproving father, Germont. Maestro Daniele Callegari leads the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in a revival of Michael Mayer's dazzling staging.

The second cast stars Jaho as Violetta, the role in which she made her Met debut in 2008, opposite tenor Ismael Jordi as Alfredo and baritone Amartuvshin Enkhbat as Germont, both making their company debuts. Maestro Marco Armiliato leads from the podium.

The third and final cast includes Blue, who makes her Met role debut as Violetta after starring last season in Terence Blanchard's historic premiere of Fire Shut Up in My Bones. Tenor Dmytro Popov sings Alfredo, and baritone Artur RuciÅ„ski sings Germont. Maestro Nicola Luisotti conducts.

La Traviata Worldwide Broadcasts in Cinema, Radio, and Online

The performance of La Traviata on Saturday, November 5, 2022, will be transmitted live to cinemas around the globe as part of The Met: Live in HD series. The live transmission will also be available on personal devices on the newly launched The Met: Live at Home platform, making the Met's world-class performances available for those in the United States and Canada who do not live near movie theaters that carry the Met's transmissions, as well as nationwide in countries without participating cinemas. A complete list of eligible countries and territories can be found here.

The October 25, 2022; January 5 and 26, 2023; and March 11, 2023, performances of La Traviata will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on SiriusXM Channel 355. The March 11, 2023, performance will also be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

Audio from the October 25, 2022, and January 5 and 26, 2023, performances will be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org.

