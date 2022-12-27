Metropolitan Opera to Showcase More New Work Moving Forward; THE HOURS to Return Next Season

According to the New York Times, the Metropolitan Opera is set to reduce performances by 10% and withdraw $30 million from an endowment to help the company focus more on new work, which have been selling better than the classics. The company has been struggling with ticket sales post-pandemic.

Peter Gelb, the Met's general manager, told the Times, "The challenges are greater than ever. The only path forward is reinvention."

This push will start next year with Jake Heggie's "Dead Man Walking" and Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X"; Daniel Catán's "Florencia en el Amazonas" and a staged production of John Adams's "El Niño."

The Met will also produce return engagements of "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" and "The Hours," with stars Renée Fleming, Joyce DiDonato and Kelli O'Hara.

