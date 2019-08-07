Metropolitan Opera and James Levine Settle #MeToo-Related Lawsuit

The closely watched #MeToo-related legal battle involving conductor James Levine and the Met Opera, which fired Levine in 2018 after accusations of sexual misconduct - came to an inconclusive end on Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

Both sides had announced that they had quietly settled their claims against each other. The terms of the settlement between the Met and Mr. Levine were not disclosed.

BroadwayWorld previously reported about The Met's investigation into allegations against Levine which "uncovered credible evidence that Mr. Levine engaged in sexually abusive and harassing conduct towards vulnerable artists in the early stages of their careers."

To read the full story, read The New York Times article here.





