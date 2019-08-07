Metropolitan Opera Guild's 85th Annual Diamond Jubilee To Honor Martina Arroyo & Teresa Stratas

The Metropolitan Opera Guild today announced that the honorees of its "Diamond Jubilee" celebration will be luminaries Martina Arroyo and Teresa Stratas. The Guild's 85th Annual Luncheon will take place on Wednesday, November 20th at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Special remarks by Stephanie Blythe and musical tributes by Ailyn Pérez and Matthew Polenzani will be performed during the event.

"The Guild is honored to celebrate the magnificent sopranos Martina Arroyo and Teresa Stratas on the 60th anniversary of their debuts at the Metropolitan Opera," said Richard J. Miller, Jr., President of the Metropolitan Opera Guild. "The extraordinary work of these artists sets a standard for performance that continues to astonish and inspire other artists and opera audiences around the world. Our Annual Luncheon helps make the Guild's opera education programs possible, and the talent of these artists, coupled with their passion for spreading the love of opera, aligns perfectly with the Guild's mission."

Among those who will join the celebration as Honored Guests are Lucine Amara, Richard Bernstein, Harolyn Blackwell, Richard Bonynge, J'Nai Bridges, John Cheek, Philip Cokorinos, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Dwayne Croft, Tyne Daly, Elizabeth DeShong, Rosalind Elias, Lauren Flanigan, Denyce Graves, Hui He, Hei-Kyung Hong, Karen Kamensek, Judy Kuhn, Olga Kulchynska, Anthony Laciura, Shirley Love, John Macurdy, MaryAnn McCormick, James Morris, Eric Owens, Jongmin Park, Lonny Price, Susan Quittmeyer, Florence Quivar, Chita Rivera, Stephen Schwartz, Jane Shaulis, Bartlett Sher, George Shirley, Paulo Szot, and Arthur Woodley (list still in formation).

Martina Arroyo, one of her generation's great sopranos, made her Met debut as the Celestial Voice in Don Carlo, on March 14, 1959, after winning the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions the previous year. Throughout the 1960s and '70s, Ms. Arroyo was one of the Met's most valuable and admired artists, winning special praise for the beauty of her performances in the Verdi and Puccini repertoire, but also singing with distinction in Mozart, Wagner and verismo works. Her international career took her to all of the world's great stages. In 2003, she created the Martina Arroyo Foundation, dedicated to the development of emerging opera singers; the Foundation's "Prelude to Performance" programs present two fully-staged operas in New York City each summer. Her earthy sense of humor helped make her a favorite guest on "The Late Show with Johnny Carson".

Teresa Stratas is widely regarded as one of the greatest singing actresses of the 20th century. In 1959 she was one of the winners of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, and on October 28, 1959, made her company debut as Poussette in Manon. She soon graduated to major roles in a wide range of operas, thrilling audiences in such operas as Pagliacci, The Bartered Bride, Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny, The Ghosts of Versailles, Il Trittico and in the title role in Alban Berg's Lulu, in which she was the first to sing the complete version. She was also the first to sing Mimi in Franco Zeffirelli's landmark production of La Bohème. She sang with major opera companies throughout the world, and appeared in a number of films of operas, including Salome, Pagliacci and La Traviata.

The Metropolitan Opera Guild's Annual Luncheon has been a highlight of every opera season for decades, bringing together artists and their fans to celebrate legendary figures from the world of opera. Last year, the Guild honored superstar Anna Netrebko. Other recent honorees have included Grace Bumbry, Plácido Domingo, Renée Fleming, Mirella Freni, Marilyn Horne, Sherrill Milnes, Jessye Norman, Renata Scotto, Frederica von Stade, Kiri Te Kanawa, and Franco Zeffirelli.

All proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the educational programs of the Metropolitan Opera Guild. Individual ticket prices start at $275; Benefactor tickets are $600; and President's Circle tickets are $900. All tables seat ten individuals. Benefactor tables are $6,000; President's Circle tables are $9,000, and Gold Circle tables are $12,000. A portion of each ticket purchase is tax-deductible as allowed by law. For event information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Metropolitan Opera Guild's website www.metguild.org/diamond or call 212-769-7009.

The Metropolitan Opera Guild's Annual Luncheon is made possible through the support of the Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation and Corporate Sponsor BNY Mellon Wealth Management.





