Metropolitan Opera Announces a Cast Change For MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Tenor Bruce Sledge will sing Pinkerton in all upcoming November performances of Puccini's Madama Butterfly, replacing Andrea Carè. Sledge made his role debut last Saturday in the Met's Live in HD cinema transmission of the opera, seen by nearly 200,000 people around the world.

The cast for the November 13, 16, 22, and 25 performances of Madama Butterfly includes soprano Hui He as Cio-Cio-San, mezzo-sopranos Elizabeth DeShong and MaryAnn McCormick as Suzuki, and baritone Paulo Szot as Sharpless. Pier Giorgio Morandi conducts.

Performances of Madama Butterfly began on October 11, 2019, and run through April 11, 2020.

For further information, please visit metopera.org.





