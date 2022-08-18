Made-for-TV Opera Miniseries To Premiere On ALL ARTS This Fall

ALL ARTS, the New York Emmy-winning multimedia streaming platform dedicated to the arts, will present the world premiere of Experiments in Opera's made-for-TV opera Everything for Dawn this fall. Everything for Dawn will premiere Fridays at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET from October 7 - November 4 on ALL ARTS, the free ALL ARTS app and AllArts.org/EverythingForDawn.

Featuring original music from 10 composers and librettos from a six-person writers' room, the 10-part opera is a coming-of-age story chronicling a young Dawn's growth after her father, an outsider artist, dies by suicide and is posthumously celebrated. Starring soprano Britt Hewitt (Dawn Logan) and two-time Grammy-nominated artist Aaron Engebreth (Mac Logan), the series is directed by Alison Moritz. The opera unfolds over three periods set in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Each episode was written by a different librettist and composer pair and the resulting opera accommodates multiple voices and aesthetic styles. The full opera was workshopped and rehearsed over a three-year period and recorded and filmed on a soundstage in the fall of 2021. The premiere also coincides with the 10th Anniversary of Experiments in Opera, which has developed a reputation as a perennial disruptor of the classic genre.

"When we set out to create Everything for Dawn in 2018, we couldn't have imagined the vigorous journey of collaboration and experimentation ahead of us," said Experiments in Opera co-founder Aaron Siegel. "At a time when so much new opera is based on existing stories or figures, Everything for Dawn is a story of intrigue and drama that could only have emerged from the unique group of artists who created it."

"Everything for Dawn is an extension of Experiments in Opera's long-standing explorations of alternative mediums for contemporary opera." said James King, Senior Artistic Director of ALL ARTS. "We are delighted to partner with them to bring opera to a New Medium and new audiences on ALL ARTS."

Everything for Dawn is a production of Experiments in Opera. The series is directed by Alison Moritz with Eric Thomas Paton as director of photography. Episode One: A Riot Grrrl at a Rave libretto and music is by Jason Cady; Episode Two: Clean libretto by Jerome A. Parker with music by Pauline Kim Harris; Episode Three: Open to Interpretation libretto by Lauren D'Errico and music by Phil Kline; Episode Four: Stick with Me, Brother libretto by Adrienne Danrich and Jerome A. Parker with music by Matthew Welch; Episode Five: The Birdhouse libretto by Jerry Lieblich with music by Aaron Siegel; Episode Six: At the Crack of Dawn libretto by Krista Knight with music by Melissa Dunphy; Episode Seven: Standard Procedure libretto by Jason Cady with music by Paul Kerekes; Episode Eight: Into a White Box libretto by Jerry Lieblich with music by Clarice Assad; Episode Nine: Pieces of Mac libretto by Lauren D'Errico and Adrienne Danrich with music by Miguel Frasconi; Episode Ten: Final Viewing libretto by Krista Knight with music by Kamala Sankaram.

For ALL ARTS: Kristy Geslain and Joe Harrell are Executive Producers. James King is Senior Artistic Director. Diane Masciale and Neal Shapiro are Executives in Charge.

Experiments in Opera (EiO) creates new operas that are adventurous, fun, focused on strong and intimate storytelling and that challenge the conventional notion of what experimental music and opera can be. Co-founded in Brooklyn in 2011, and currently led by composers Aaron Siegel, Jason Cady, and Kamala Sankaram, EiO has commissioned 85 new works in ten years, from 55 composers collaborating with over three hundred performers, designers, and directors from the New York City artists community.