Lyric Opera of Kansas City Announces Casting Update For ROMEO ET JULIETTE

Lyric Opera of Kansas City has announced a casting update for its upcoming production of Roméo et Juliette. Kansas City native, Tenor Ben Bliss, will replace Matthew White in the role of Roméo.

Bliss will join his mother, Judy Bliss, a long-time Lyric Opera of Kansas City chorus member, in the production.

Ben Bliss has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting performers on today's operative stage in the United States and abroad.

Roméo et Juliette continues the 2023-2024 season for three performances March 9-17, 2024, at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.