Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Announces THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Revisit this heartwarming story of love, family, music, and triumph in a new large-scale production of a Broadway classic. 

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Lyric Opera of Kansas City has announced the beloved American Broadway Musical, The Sound of Music, Nov. 4-12, 2023 at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

An all-star cast makes their Lyric Opera debut on the Kauffman stage for The Sound of  Music including soprano Mikaela Bennett, soprano Alexandra Loutsion, and conductor  James Lowe. Returning to Lyric Opera of Kansas City are director Francesca Zambello (West Side Story, 2018, La traviata, 2022), soprano Alyson Cambridge (Carmen, 2010,  La bohème, 2008) and bass-baritone Peter Morgan (Amahl and the Night Visitors  2021, Tosca 2022). Edward Watts will also make his Lyric Opera debut as Captain von  Trapp. 

Of special note for this production, several cast members call Kansas City home. Those  include McKenna Sanford, Arlo Good, Addison Allen, Luke Pyron, Evelyn Reese Hale, Ceci Sellers, Hailey Kenyon, Matt Leisy, Kelli Van Meter, Christine Boddicker, Charlotte Gilman, John Rensenhouse, Rebecca Allen, and Brian Sussman. 

Sandler Kemper stated, “When West Side Story opened during our 2018-2019 season,  audiences were captivated by the stunning singing, dancing, high-quality production  values, and performances quickly sold out. The same creative team returns with a large scale traditional production that will leave our audiences singing.” 

While she decides whether to become a nun, free-spirited Maria takes a job as governess to the seven children of widower and Austro-Hungarian Navy submarine captain Georg von Trapp. She quickly falls for the children and eventually Georg. Nazi Germany ultimately annexes Austria, pressuring Georg to accept a commission in the German Navy. Maria and Georg are forced to make life changing decisions and a daring escape to protect their values and love. Relive this heartwarming story of love, family, music, and triumph in a new large-scale production of a Broadway classic. 

This new production comes from the team that conceived Lyric Opera's sold-out run of West Side Story. Revisit this heartwarming story of love, family, music, and triumph in a new large-scale production of a Broadway classic.  




