LUCIA'S VOICE Documentary To Feature First Transgender Lead In U.S. Opera

Kirkpatrick & Kinslow Productions (KKP) ("Boomtown: An American Journey", "Unlikely Family", "Susan's Story") announces it is green-lighting a cutting edge, timely documentary: Lucia's Voice (Working Title). The film will feature the first baritone transgender woman performing a lead role in an opera in the United States. Internationally renowned opera star Lucia Lucas will perform the hyper-masculine role of Don Giovanni in Tulsa Opera performances in May.

Emmy Award winning KKP Producers Russ Kirkpatrick & Andy Kinslow are joined by L.A. based Executive Producer Josh Bachove ("Lizzie", "Yoga Hosers", "The Little Hours") - all of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and critically acclaimed Director James Kicklighter ("The American Question", "Desires of the Heart", "Angel of Anywhere") for the feature length film. Tulsa & Oklahoma crew will also be utilized in filming.

Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker discovered Ms. Lucas, and cast her in this high profile role on a worldwide stage coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, an LGBTQ uprising led, in part, by transgender activists. Picker says "Lucia's dominance of this art form, and of this opera in particular, combined with her unique life experience, will stun audiences with a fresh take on the philandering protagonist's conquests and ultimate demise."

Of the performances, Ms. Lucas says, "in the era of the "Me Too" movement, this opera will have incredible impact to opera fans, and to LGBTQ community members, and others, perhaps just being introduced to opera."

Principal filming on the documentary begins in April. The film will look into Ms. Lucas' life, and her love of opera, and will examine the affection the mid-sized modern American city of Tulsa - where Ms. Lucas will perform - has historically had for the arts. In the early 1900's, Tulsa had an Opera House before it had running water.

In addition to filming in Tulsa, plans include visits to Europe - where Ms. Lucas has performed in Dublin, London, Brussels & Berlin - and to her home state of California.





