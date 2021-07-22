Kentucky Opera Presents Summer Concert Series

Kentucky Opera General Director and CEO, Barbara Lynne Jamison, announced three summer concerts happening in August of 2021.

The first will take place at Oxmoor Farm (720 Oxmoor Ave) as part of their Evenings of Note series on Saturday, August 14 at 7 pm. The second event will be a Young Professionals' Cocktail Concert for young professionals between the ages of 21 - 40, and will take place at Moonshine University (801 S. 8th St.) on Saturday, August 21 at 7pm. The final program will take place on the lawn of All Peoples, a Unitarian Universalist Congregation (4936 Brownsboro Rd) on August 26 at 7pm. Concerts will feature a program of light classical, musical theatre, and popular music. Details for each concert are listed below.

"We are so happy to make music again in these outdoor spaces!" exclaims Jamison. "We look forward to seeing some familiar and new faces throughout the month of August."

Alternate rain dates have been selected for concerts that are planned outdoors. Guests who have RSVP'd will be notified if the weather does not allow for the original date.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Oxmoor Farm

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Presents Evenings of Note - Night at the Opera

This event is presented by Oxmoor Farm

Saturday, August 14, 2021

Gates open at 6 pm; concert begins at 7 pm

Enjoy an outdoor concert on the front lawn at Oxmoor Farm featuring an engaging, hour-long performance of musical favorites. Pack your picnic baskets and blankets or folding chairs to relax on the grounds.

Location

Oxmoor Farm

720 Oxmoor Avenue

Louisville, KY 40222

Cost:

$25 per car

Rain date: Sunday, August 15 at 7 pm

Tickets available at: oxmoorfarm.org/concert-series/

Moonshine University

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Doors open at 6:15 pm; concert begins at 7 pm

Welcome young professionals ages 40 and under! This fun, networking event will feature famous drinking songs from music theater and opera, particularly suited for this unique setting in downtown Louisville. Cash bar available. Event is 21+ and capacity is limited.

Location

Moonshine University

801 S 8th St.

Louisville, KY 40203

Admission is free but advanced registration is required. Visit [link] kyopera.org to register.

All Peoples

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Gates open at 6 pm; performance begins at 7 pm

Bring the whole family and a loaded picnic basket to enjoy a Bluegrass-themed evening under Kentucky's blue sky. This 1-hour outdoor concert will feature some of your very favorite performers from Kentucky Opera's stage. Remember a blanket or folding chairs for comfort. (Please note that this is a smoke-free and alcohol-free event.)

Rain date: Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 pm

Location

All Peoples, a Unitarian Universalist Congregation

(formerly Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church)

4936 Brownsboro Rd.

Louisville, KY 40222

Admission is free but advanced registration is required. Visit kyopera.org to register.