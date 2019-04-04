Juilliard Opera Presents Mozart's DON GIOVANNI

Juilliard's Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts, under the leadership of artistic director Brian Zeger, concludes its opera season with Mozart's Don Giovanni, conducted by Joseph Colaneri and directed by Emma Griffin, on April 24, 26, and 28, 2019.



Tickets are available for $30 ($15 for full-time students with a valid ID) at juilliard.edu/calendar.



The cast, in order of vocal appearance, includes Erik van Heyningen(Leporello); Meghan Kasanders (Donna Anna); Hubert Zapiór (Don Giovanni, April 24 and 28) and Xiaomeng Zhang (Don Giovanni, April 26); William Guanbo Su (Il Commendatore); James Ley (Don Ottavio); Maritina Tampakopoulos (Donna Elvira); Jessica Niles (Zerlina); and Gregory Feldmann (Masetto).



Scenic design is by Laura Jellinek; costume design is by Olivera Gajic; lighting design is by Mark Barton.



Conductor Joseph Colaneri is music director of the acclaimed Glimmerglass Festival since 2013. He has conducted at the Metropolitan Opera since 1998, and he conducted Mozart's La finta giardiniera at Juilliard in 2017. Emma Griffin, a theater and opera director, is managing artistic director of The Mannes Opera. At Juilliard, Griffin directed The Cunning Little Vixen in 2013 and Les mamelles de Tirésias in 2010.



This performance is part of Juilliard Opera, a program dedicated to the education and training of future generations of singers. Juilliard Opera is supported by the vision and generous lead funding of the International Foundation for Arts and Culture and its chairman, Dr. Haruhisa Handa.



Juilliard's Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts was established in 2010 by the generous support of Ellen and James S. Marcus.

Photo: Juilliard Opera's 2017 production of Mozart's La finta giardiniera





