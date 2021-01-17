Jonas Kaufmann Urges Authorities to Reopen Performance Venues

German operatic tenor Jonas Kaufmann is urging authorities to open up concert halls again, The Star reports. He says that musicians thrive on connecting with people in person, and the lack of ability to do that has been detrimental to him and other performers.

"What we miss is this connection and it doesn't matter if they wear masks or whatever," he said. "I would probably feel them, sense them even if they were behind a curtain. But they are there. This is what really matters."

Kaufmann said that the lack of audience reaction has been difficult to get used to.

"Usually there is the applause and then you relax and start smiling at you take a bow, but if there is just this eternal silence what can you do? It's embarrassing really," he said. "So my apologies. Audience we need you and we need you now more than ever."

Kaufmann also went on to say that the ongoing lockdowns and shutdowns have taken a mental toll on many performers that he knows.

"I know about a quite high rate of suicides in our family of musicians because they don't see any future and it is really, really terrible," he said, calling them "vulnerable souls" who "don't see any other exit, which is very sad."

Now, Kaufmann is urging authorities to consider reopening performance venues.

"This is the first time that music is been silenced in a time of crisis," he said.

