Jerusalem Lyric Opera Festival Reveals 2024 Lineup

The Jerusalem Lyric Opera Festival has released its 2024 lineup.

Vera Petrova’s production of Händel’s “Giulio Cesare in Egitto” under the baton of maestro Schmeisse opens the festival at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art on July 21 & 23, 2024. Performers will be announced at a later date.

The open air opera concert, “Best Arias and Ensembles” features love songs, arias, and ensemble pieces by Verdi, Puccini, Rossini, and Bellini. It will be held on July 22, 2024.

The Gerard Bechar Center will host “Homage to Handel” on July 23, 2024.

“Gabriel Faure: Music and Poetry” will be hosted by the Museum of Italian Jewish Art on July 24, 2024

“Viva Verdi,” a collection of the composer’s works, is presented at the Gala Concert on July 25, 2024

Verdi’s “Aida,” directed by Michael Gieleta and starring Marija Jelic, Kristian Benedikt, and Markus Hollop, closes the festival on July 25, 2024.

The Jerusalem Lyric Opera Festival was established as a flagship event to show off Jerusalem as a destination for new and unique art experiences.

The Lyric Opera Festival offers a broader artistic program: Jerusalem features operas, concerts, recitals, seminars, masterclasses, and more. And in the selection of works and interpretations, also offers the broadest spectrum from Handel, and Mozart, to modern works, from classical interpretations to avant-garde experimentation, from Bartok's Bluebeard Castle to Bizet's Carmen. Renowned artists from all over the world are invited to Jerusalem.