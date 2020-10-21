Houston Grand Opera Presents VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA on HGO Digital

Comedic chamber opera to be released this Friday, October 23.

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) returns this Friday, Oct. 23 on HGO Digital with the release of Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera, a hilarious sendup of the little-known Belgian sport of professional finch-calling by composer David T. Little and librettist Royce Vavrek. Conducted by Austin Opera's Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor Timothy Myers and co-directed by HGO Studio alumnus Ryan McKinny and General and Artistic Director of OPERA San Antonio E. Loren Meeker, this HGO Digital release is a cinematic adaptation in one act.

Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera, will be available to stream for free on HGO Digital for one month following release. In lieu of canceled performances in the 2020-21 season, HGO is releasing original video content bimonthly for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes, free of charge on HGO Digital.

Who:

Co-Directors Ryan McKinny and E. Loren Meeker

Conductor Timothy Myers

Farinelli's Trainer Elena Villalón, soprano

Sir Elton John's Trainer Nicole Heaston, soprano

Holy St. Francis's Trainer Alicia Gianni, soprano

Hans Sachs's Trainer Ricardo Garcia, tenor

Prince Gabriel III of Belgium's Trainer's Son Kelly Markgraf, bass-baritone

Atticus Finch's Trainer Ryan McKinny, bass-baritone

When:

Friday, Oct. 23

7:30 p.m. CT

Stream for free through Marquee TV's website or app, or through Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and other platforms. All that is required is a Marquee TV login which can be created for free at marquee.tv today.

