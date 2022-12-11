Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church to Present G.F. Handel's MESSIAH
Admission to the December 11 event is free.
On Sunday, December 11 at 10 AM ET live, in-person & virtual, Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church will present G. F. Handel's Messiah under to baton of maestro Courtney Carey. Performers include Chauncey Packer (tenor), Janinah Burnett (soprano), Lucia Bradford (mezzo-soprano), Phillip Bullock, bass), Courtney Carey (conductor), Nathaniel Gumbs (continuo), the Abyssinian Baptist Church Cathedral Choir, and the Omnipresent Music Festival string quartet: Edward W. Hardy, (violin, first), Messiah Ahmed (violin, second), Tia Allen, (viola), and Thapelo Masita (cello).
"For unto us a Child is born, unto us, a Son is given: and the government shall be upon His shoulder: and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, the mighty God, the everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace." - Isaiah 9:6
MESSIAH! Join G. F. Handel's Messiah at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem - | December 11, 2022, 10 AM EST | Free Admission Following COVID-19 Protocols
The Abyssinian Baptist Church has suspended pre-registration for attending Abyssinian worship services and events until further notice. However, they will continue adhering to COVID-19 protocols which include showing proof of vaccination, temperature screening, and the wearing of facial masks for all who enter the church and while they are on the church premises.
Requirements for in-person worship:
- Proof of Vaccination (NYS Excelsior Pass/Physical Card)
- Temperature check
- Mask while on premises
For more information visit https://abyssinian.org/.
