GIULETTA E ROMEO Will Come to The Opéra Royal du Château de Versaille

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The Opéra Royal du Château de Versailles will present a staged production of Niccolò Antonio Zingarelli's opera Giulietta e Romeo (Romeo and Juliet) at the Royal Opera of Versailles in France. Performances will run from December 10 through December 13, 2026.

The production brings Zingarelli's late 18th-century adaptation of the Shakespearean tragedy to the historic stage, highlighting the Bel Canto vocal traditions and dramatic orchestration of the period.

The production's artistic ensemble and cast feature countertenor Franco Fagioli performing alongside soprano Adele Charvet. Orchestral accompaniment for the engagement is provided by the Ensemble Orchestral Royal conducted by Stefan Plewniak.

Ticket prices for the four-performance engagement range from €45 to €180 depending on seating tier and sightline selection within the venue. Tickets and detailed performance schedules are accessible directly through the Château de Versailles Spectacles official portal and through authorized ticketing partner Europaticket.

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