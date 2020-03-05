François Girard Brings the Met Production of Wagner's DER FLIEGENDE HOLLÄNDER  to Cinemas Worldwide

The Met's Live in HD season continues with Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer (The Flying Dutchman), which comes to cinemas for the first time on March 14.

François Girard, whose revelatory 2013 take on Parsifal set the recent Met standard for Wagner stagings, unveils a spellbinding new vision of the composer's first great operatic masterpiece. Conductor Valery Gergiev returns to the Met podium for the first time since 2015 to lead the sweeping staging, which stars bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin as the Dutchman and soprano Anja Kampe in her Met debut as Senta.

The transmission will be hosted by soprano Lisette Oropesa, who captivated Live in HD audiences in the title role of Massenet's Manon earlier this season.

Click here for more information.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You