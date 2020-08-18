Frank J. and Mary Doherty Announce Opera Orlando $30,000 Matching Challenge

Frank J. and Mary Doherty have pledged a $30,000 match in celebration of the Company’s fifth season.

Central Florida philanthropists, arts supporters, and friends of Opera Orlando Frank J. and Mary Doherty have pledged a $30,000 match in celebration of the Company's fifth season. "We really cannot thank Frank and Mary enough for their unbelievable generosity," praises executive director Gabriel Preisser. "Their ongoing support and faith in Opera Orlando is timely, given the current state of live theater and the arts. Their donation, paired with our participation in the United Arts Empower the Arts Campaign, really makes this the best time to maximize a donation in support of opera in Orlando."

Any donation made to Opera Orlando before or at the Company's online Fifth Anniversary Party on Sunday, September 20, will count towards the Dohertys' matching challenge, and that includes donations designated to Opera Orlando through the ongoing Empower the Arts campaign. In fact, donations through United Arts will get both the 15% match and the 100% match pledged by Frank and Mary. As an added perk, any donation of $75 or more will also receive private access to the Fifth Anniversary Party, broadcast live from Casa Feliz Historic Home Museum.

All proceeds raised through this initiative support Opera Orlando's online programs: concerts, masterclasses, and Youth Company classes, as well as supporting upcoming productions and events throughout the 2020-21 season. Tune in online during August and September for the Opera on Park Summer Concert Series, a stellar line-up of artists to be featured in the 2020-21 season; Opera Orlando in Concert, presenting executive director and Grammy award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser; and the online anniversary celebration, A Grand Night for Singing. "Like" Opera Orlando's Facebook page for event schedules and updates, then subscribe to Opera Orlando's YouTube channel for all archived episodes, concerts, and more.

The United Arts Empower the Arts Campaign is a fundraiser specifically designed to help support small and midsize arts and cultural organizations in Orange County, running from July 15 to September 15, 2020. All funds donated will be eligible for a 15% match, with all administrative fees waived. Gifts can be made online through United Arts: https://unitedarts.cc/empowercampaign/.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's season online at www.operaorlando.org. Season ticket subscriptions for the Opera on the MainStage series are on sale soon at Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.drphillipscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0.

Opera Orlando is a registered nonprofit 501c3 organization, and all donations are fully tax-deductible. Donate by Sunday, September 20 to be matched 100% by Frank J. and Mary Doherty: https://operaorlando.org/donate2020-21.

