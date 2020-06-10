English Touring Opera Announces Revised Autumn Season With Social Distancing Guidelines in Place

English Touring Opera has announced its revised autumn season.

The company is working to produce a live season of lyric theatre this Autumn, touring in October and November. This programme is being designed to observe social distancing guidelines in the interest of the safety of the artists and audience.

English Touring Opera will create a series of lyric monodramas, made of 20th century operas and song cycles composed for solo singer and accompanist by composers such as Dominick Argento, Benjamin Britten, Francis Poulenc, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Michael Tippett.

"We are excited about exploring new ways to produce and tour opera and overcome the sizable challenges ahead," the company said in a press released. "We expect to present work in venues well known to us and our audiences, as well as non-traditional performances venues, to reach as many people as possible, in communities that we have served across the country for decades."

