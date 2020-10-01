Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Czech Government Calls State of Emergency, Bans Musicals and Opera Amid Surge in Virus

The Czech Republic has seen a 50% surge in COVID deaths this month.

Oct. 1, 2020  

U.S. News & World Report has reported that the Czech government has called a state of emergency due to the surge in coronavirus cases, banning musicals and opera in order to help slow the spread of the virus.

The country of 10.7 million has seen more than 43,000 cases and a 50% increase in deaths in September. This is Europe's second largest jump in cases behind Spain.

The state of emergency begins on October 5 and should last 30 days.

Health Minister Roman Prymula stated:

"We need to snip the chain of infections to get to levels significantly below the current ones and then relax and remain in some holding pattern until a vaccine comes,"

