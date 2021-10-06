Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Columbia School Of The Arts Presents THE TROJAN WOMEN

pixeltracker

This new chamber opera adaptation of Euripides' tragedy, The Trojan Women, speaks truth about war, power, and displacement across the centuries.

Oct. 6, 2021  

Columbia School Of The Arts Presents THE TROJAN WOMEN

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Rebecca Miller Kratzer's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2022) production of THE TROJAN WOMEN, a new opera.


In the immediate aftermath of their devastating defeat, the widowed women of Troy shelter in place and await the new world order. This new chamber opera adaptation of Euripides' tragedy, The Trojan Women, speaks truth about war, power, and displacement across the centuries.

It is a collective howl, a meditation on grief, past, present, and future. It is mourning made electric. Director Rebecca Miller Kratzer asks us to grapple with the Trojan horses-misogyny, white supremacy, partisanship-we have welcomed blindly into our own lives and allowed to fester for so long.

Featuring Julia Caldwell, Sophia Castuera, Nate Janis, Juliet Morris, Ilene Pabon, Trysten Reynolds, and Kathleen Shelton.


Related Articles View More Opera Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly

More Hot Stories For You

  • Magik Theatre Announces SNOW WHITE, 2nd Production Of 28th Season
  • L.O.L. SURPRISE! LIVE Expands National Tour & Adds New 2022 Dates
  • The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Celebrates 30 Years of the Guadalupe Dance Company
  • The Magik Theatre Presents MADDI'S FRIDGE