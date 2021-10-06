Columbia School Of The Arts Presents THE TROJAN WOMEN

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Rebecca Miller Kratzer's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2022) production of THE TROJAN WOMEN, a new opera.



In the immediate aftermath of their devastating defeat, the widowed women of Troy shelter in place and await the new world order. This new chamber opera adaptation of Euripides' tragedy, The Trojan Women, speaks truth about war, power, and displacement across the centuries.

It is a collective howl, a meditation on grief, past, present, and future. It is mourning made electric. Director Rebecca Miller Kratzer asks us to grapple with the Trojan horses-misogyny, white supremacy, partisanship-we have welcomed blindly into our own lives and allowed to fester for so long.



Featuring Julia Caldwell, Sophia Castuera, Nate Janis, Juliet Morris, Ilene Pabon, Trysten Reynolds, and Kathleen Shelton.