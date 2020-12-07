Cast Update Announced for Opera Orlando's DIE FLEDERMAUS: THE REVENGE OF THE BAT

Rehearsals have begun for Opera Orlando's upcoming production of Johann Strauss (ii)'s Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat, playing December 17 and 19 in the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center.

This show launches the Opera's 2020-21 season, and audiences are in for a musical extravaganza like no other. Semi-staged and appropriately socially distant with the orchestra on stage and the chorus projected into the live music and action, this COVID-conscious take on Strauss's hysterical comedy is proving to be a one-of-a-kind experience.

"We have been rolling with the punches as we have re-planned and modified our season, and all of us at Opera Orlando are excited to be back in the theater, presenting Die Fledermaus," shares stage director Grant Preisser. "Instead of trying to make a traditional approach work, we have really let the current state of things drive the show without sacrificing its infectious fun and energy, putting safety first, not only for the audiences but for all those involved with the production, and really letting the gorgeous music and singing shine. We have assembled a stand-out cast for this production, and even with a few last-minute changes, audiences will want to be at this party of an opera."

Cast changes include the addition of soprano Susan Hellman Spatafora, taking on the role of Rosalinda, wife to Grammy award-winning baritone and executive director Gabriel Preisser's Eisenstein. Celebrated by Opera News for her "perfect yearningly optimistic coloring-golden and radiant," Ms. Spatafora has recently performed with Palm Beach Opera, Opera Tampa, Sarasota Opera, The Glimmerglass Festival, and Central City

Opera. She can be seen in the title role in the 2017 Naxos DVD release of Carlisle Floyd's Susannah and will be reprising the role of Rosalinda in Gulfshore Opera's Die Fledermaus later this season. Ms. Spatatfora will be making her MainStage debut with the Company.

Additionally, the role of Rosalinda's ex-lover Alfred will now be sung by international tenor David Margulis, who was most recently featured in Opera Orlando's Fifth Anniversary Party in September of this year, available to watch online via the Opera's YouTube channel. Mr. Margulis thrilled Orlando audiences in his debut with the Opera as Ernesto in the 2016 production of Don Pasquale. He returns to Orlando, having performed with some of the finest companies domestically and abroad, including Opernhaus Zürich, Arizona Opera, Palm Beach Opera, Austin Opera, Opera Nationale de Lorraine, and the Verbier Festival. The role of the feisty and ambitious maid Adele has also changed, with Opera Orlando 2020-21 studio artist and soprano Kyaunnee Richardson stepping in and making her MainStage debut with the Company.

It has been quite a journey getting back to live and in-person performances, and these cast changes reflect the Company's commitment to ensuring everyone involved with the production feels safe and considered: each staff member, the cast and production team, the volunteers, and audiences. The Opera continues to work closely with Dr. Phillips Center on safety protocols and procedures in anticipation of the opening of Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat. "In addition to getting input from fellow opera and theater companies who have started to re-open, we are incorporating CDC recommendations, local official guidance, and input from our Company partner Orlando Health," states executive director Gabriel Preisser. "We have taken the time to ensure we have best practices in place as we get back to producing opera and celebrating our fifth anniversary season. It is personally exciting for me to be back On the MainStage and singing again for our Orlando patrons and supporters."

Opera Orlando has a lot in store for audiences in the 2020-21 season, and the Company continues to monitor the development of the virus, taking a conservative approach to producing live theater throughout the season, with its main goal of protecting and reducing the risk of infection for all involved. In addition to live performances, the Opera will also broadcast its MainStage series online this season to allow its patrons to enjoy opera from the safety and security of their homes. Opera Orlando Encore! broadcasts will be available after the live shows, so take advantage of seeing the show in person and then enjoy it all over again online.

The Opera Orlando Encore! broadcast of Die Fledermaus will be available for purchase and viewing from December 31 to January 17.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's season online at www.operaorlando.org, and get your season tickets for the Opera on the MainStage series at Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.drphillipscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0. Individual tickets for both Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat and Hansel & Gretel are also available.

