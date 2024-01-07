Cassandra Releases New Classical Crossover Hit 'Queen Of Every Night'

Nashville-based pop singer/songwriter and reigning Miss Music City, Cassandra, recently released her new "Popera" single called "Queen of Every Night." You can listen to the song HERE!

"Popera" is a new genre, blending opera and pop music together to create a new experience of music - by sampling opera arias, layering them on pop tracks, and writing and recording a pop song over the top of that track - that appeals to mainstream listeners.

With alluring lyrics like 'cause the way my hair flips when the bass hits wraps you up like diamonds in my necklace, "Queen of Every Night" took inspiration from classical pieces like the "Queen of the Night" aria from Mozart's "The Magic Flute" and Pachelbel's Cannon in D, as well as pop elements from today's hitmakers like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish.

"Research has shown that Gen Z listens to significantly less classical music than older generations," Cassandra explains. "In a world where pop music has been booming and the classical world seems to be ever-fading, a change was necessary. Popera has the ability to change the music world as we know it!"

In addition to releasing new music, Cassandra is currently singing with the Nashville Opera as a soprano ensemble member in Mozart's "The Magic Flute." She is also a lead soprano in Nashville Opera's Opera on Wheels program.

About Cassandra:

Born in Rockville, MD, Cassandra (Pinataro) began singing as soon as she could speak. She grew up in Duluth, GA before moving to Binghamton, NY for middle school and high school. Her family now resides in Atlanta, GA. "Every city I've lived in has taught me something about myself and the world around me," she explains. "Although it was difficult to move often, I'm grateful for the memories I have made and the lessons I have learned in each place."



In high school, Cassandra began to dabble with her songwriting skills, composing several pop songs but never releasing them. It wasn't until the Coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in 2020 that she found what she loved most about the creative process of music. She started writing and co-writing pop music and began recording soon after.

As a trained opera singer, Cassandra has a vast vocal range that spans over four octaves. She has a fierce sound, with the ability to seamlessly weave in and out of tricky vocal runs that would trip up most singers. As an artist, her goal is to never treat two songs the same, thus developing a new sound for each one.

Cassandra graduated from the New England Conservatory of Music with a Bachelor's degree in Classical Voice Performance. In late 2023, she graduated from Berklee College of Music with a Masters in Music Business and a 4.0 GPA. Her 35-page thesis paper revolved around the concept of "Popera" music.

Cassandra was also a finalist in the 2023 John Lennon Songwriting Contest.

With a combined total almost 500K streams on Spotify, Cassandra uses her talent to spread encouraging messages through her music.

For more information, visit www.cassandraofficialmusic.com and follow Cassandra on Instagram, TikTok and Spotify.