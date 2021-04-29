AS ONE Announced As Part of Opera Orlando's 'Opera On The Town'

Opera Orlando closes its 2020-21 season "On the Town" at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre with the intimate and powerful one-act opera As One. Composed by Laura Kaminsky with a libretto by Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed, As One is a timely coming-of-age story about a transgender woman. Two voices - Hannah after and Hannah before - share the part of a sole transgender protagonist. With empathy and humor, they trace Hannah's experiences from her youth in a small town to her college years, and finally traveling alone to a different country, where she realizes her truth.

Presented to align with the 2021 Orlando International Fringe Festival, Opera Orlando is proud to partner with 26 Health to tell this story about identity, authenticity, and compassion: a story reflective of the LGBTQ+ community, for all audiences. "As One has become one of the most performed contemporary operas since its premiere in 2014, and Opera Orlando is excited to present this piece to connect our Opera audience with the LGBTQ+ community throughout Central Florida," shares artistic director and LGTBQ+ artist Grant Preisser. "Visibility and representation are so important, and this story showcases how transgender people are more similar than different. Apart from being a beautiful opera with fantastic music, it is a wonderful conversation starter about acceptance and inclusivity."

As One will feature a string quartet of musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of maestra Alexandra Enyart, making her Opera Orlando debut. This will be her fifth production of As One, and it is an especially meaningful story for her to tell as a trailblazing transgender conductor. Also making their Company debuts, the role of Hannah will be split by baritone Michael Kelly and mezzo-soprano Elise

Quagliata. With nearly two decades of experience as a performer, Michael Kelly has led a versatile and multifaceted career, praised as an "expressive and dynamic" and "vocally splendid" singer. In addition to performing, he is an LGBTQ+ activist and educator. Elise Quagliata is acclaimed for the unique beauty of her voice, her musical intelligence, theatrical range, and the riveting effect she has on audiences. Together they share Hannah's ultimately joyful journey toward self-realization and the reconciliation of herself with the outside world, directed by renowned Los Angeles-based stage director Jessica Hanna, also making her Company debut.

As One



Friday | May 21, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday | May 23, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre | 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive | Orlando, FL 32803

Tickets: $59 (+ processing fees) through Opera Orlando's website

Performances will be in English, running approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Talk-backs will be held after each show featuring the creative team and cast. In consideration of COVID-19, seating is limited with protocols in place to ensure the safety of all in attendance.

Leading up to the performances of As One, Opera Orlando will be hosting educational and outreach events to enrich audience understanding and connection to the local transgender community. On Sunday, May 2, the Company will premiere LGBTQ+ Artists | LGBTQ+ Stories via its online #RepresentationMatters series presented on Facebook. Then on May 13, Opera Orlando presents "Together As One," a community panel hosted by local activist and board member Chevalier Lovett. Featured guests include maestra Alexandra Enyart and local celebrity Angelica Sanchez, who will be joined by representatives from LGBTQ+ organizations The Center, Zebra Coalition, and 26 Health.

Together As One

Thursday | May 13, 2021 at noon

Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre | 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive | Orlando, FL 32803

Admission: FREE with RSVP through Opera Orlando's website

Opera Orlando has been continuously monitoring the development of the virus and is taking a conservative and considered approach to producing live theater for the season. For As One, Opera Orlando is coordinating directly with Orlando Ballet to implement comprehensive and appropriate procedures. CDC recommendations, local official guidance, and input from Company partner Orlando Health have all been incorporated into a robust plan, with the goal of protecting and reducing the risk of infection for audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers.

Learn all about Opera Orlando's upcoming season at www.operaorlando.org, and get 2021-22 Opera on the MainStage season subscriptions starting May 21, 2021 through Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.drphillipscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0. "Like" or "follow" Opera Orlando's Facebook page for event schedules and updates, and subscribe to Opera Orlando's YouTube channel for all online content.