zannie Releases 'get that star' Album Title Track

We share the title track "get that star" off of of zannie's debut album How Do I Get That Star, out August 19th, 2022 via Kill Rock Stars. "get that star," out today, is a song of hope. It's directly inspired by the Voyager One Golden Record, the album that Carl Sagan and Lynn Margulis sent into space in 1977, and follows THE JOURNEY of an alien that is trying to get back to their home planet.

It's also about human alienation, about how we sometimes struggle to relate to one another, and how maybe one day we're going to figure it all out. The song is all LAUREL CANYON goodness, with warm-toned guitars and multi-tracked, honeyed vocals. Watch & share accompanying video here.



How Do I Get That Star, is a sort of Spicer-esque exercise in spooky, spectral auto-dictation that has its roots in the outer limits of our galaxy. Made over the course of four years, the record deals with feelings of pining for the unknown, the mystical, and the mundane. To paraphrase zannie, the record was produced mitotically from their mind.

When zannie was making the record, they were listening to a lot of Judee Sill and Prince. How Do I Get This Star takes on that kind of velvety, baroque feeling. Just take "song of rose pain," as one such offering.

Here, arpeggiated keys and drum machines take on the hypertrophied quality of a monstera. In the foreground, resonant guitars glow, and zannie sings about wondering whether or not they're a human. The cavernous "doppler," is a science ballad. The song is about the titular doppler effect. It's the oldest song on the record, and gives off the vibe of a trip to one of Jupiter's far off moons.

On "a rose for every puppet," they explore love, not just in the big feeling romantic kind, but also in a more platonic sense. There are saxophones and pristine bass grooves, synths that shimmer and shake. The song exists in the milieu between thorny chamber pop and adult contemporary. It's a little bit sexy. Mostly it makes you want to dance wildly.

The same can be true of all of the record, which is a true blue, ONE OF A KIND piece of music. It's closest contemporary analogs are Erin Birgy's project as Mega Bog, or Johanna Warren. How Do I Get This Star is a gorgeous album, containing matter both dark and light. If the record is the product of mitotic reproduction, its final form is a rose, a puppet, a little alien guy who is far from home but very much along for the ride.

Watch the new music video here: