will.i.am & Britney Spears Release David Guetta Remix of 'Mind Your Business'

Music luminary and multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist will.i.am and the incomparable Britney Spears re-up, recharge, and reignite their chart-shaking #1 anthem “MIND YOUR BUSINESS” with a brand-new official David Guetta remix out now via RCA Records UK.

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning iconic French producer and DJ David Guetta steers “MIND YOUR BUSINESS” to the center of the dancefloor. He infuses the four-on-the-floor beat with grit and gusto, delivering a club-ready track topped off by the instantly quotable vocals repeated in a mantra-like trance. He channels and preserves the attitude of the original, while cranking up the energy all around.

Released in July, “MIND YOUR BUSINESS” recently topped the Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales Chart at #1. Showcasing magnetic star power of will.i.am and Britney Spears, they first topped the chart in 2013 with their triple-platinum hit “Scream & Shout,” which was the chart’s inaugural #1. Since release, the song has received acclaim. Variety hailed it as “spare, electro-banging,” and People dubbed it “epic.” Vulture raved, “We want to scream and shout,” while Vogue praised it in an interview with the pair.

“MIND YOUR BUSINESS” follows will.i.am's recent solo comeback after a decade with "THE FORMULA," featuring Lil Wayne and Formula 1®. “THE FORMULA” was also the debut track of the partnership between will.i.am and Formula 1, with Formula 1 tapping will.i.am as their first ever “Global Artist in Residence”. As part of the partnership, more F1 inspired tracks will be released before will.i.am drops his latest solo album.

Both "THE FORMULA" and “MIND YOUR BUSINESS” serve as a prelude to will.i.am's forthcoming fifth solo album. It marks his first album since 2013's chart-topping #willpower, which featured "Scream & Shout" with Britney Spears. Always pushing boundaries and embracing innovation, will.i.am continues to elevate his artistry to unprecedented heights throughout 2023 and beyond.

About will.i.am:

With a career spanning more than two decades, will.i.am continues to make an indelible mark on the music industry as the co-founder and frontman of the genre-defying Black Eyed Peas. His talent extends beyond performing, as he is also a renowned producer and successful solo artist. Additionally, will.i.am fluidly combines his passions for music and technology investing, and also spearheads STEAM education programs for more than 12,000 students in the Los Angeles area through his i.am Angel Foundation.

About Britney Spears:

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 150 million records worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music.

Born in Mississippi and raised in Louisiana, Spears became a household name as a teenager when she released her first single “…Baby One More Time,” a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash and international hit that broke sales records with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide and is currently 14x Platinum in the U.S.

Britney’s memoir The Woman in Me, which is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope, will publish on October 24, 2023.

Debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, “Hold Me Closer” finds Elton John and Britney Spears, two of the most iconic artists of all time come together for the first time ever on record. The song topped the charts providing Britney’s first in almost ten years and the record has also climbed to #1 in Australia and Canada, #3 in the UK, and most notably #1 on iTunes in over 40 countries worldwide upon release.

About David Guetta:

Musical trailblazer David Guetta is an international icon and undoubtedly one of the worlds’ biggest DJ/producers. Last year, he received his 11th GRAMMY nomination for his multi-platinum global smash “I’m Good (Blue)” with superstar Bebe Rexha and also received his 7th BRIT Award nomination, and won the award for Producer of The Year. He has been voted the world’s best DJ in the coveted DJ Mag ‘Top 100’ poll three times since first being crowned in 2011.

So far in 2023, he has released a variety of collaborations including “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” featuring Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, “One In A Million” with Bebe Rexha, “Something To Hold On To” with MORTEN—as part of their Future Rave project—and remixed Kelly Clarkson’s “favorite kind of high.” Guetta consistently headlines some of the world’s biggest festivals, including this year’s Ultra Music Festival, EDC Las Vegas, and Creamfields, while continuing his residencies in Las Vegas and Ibiza.

Skyrocketing to the #4 most streamed artist on Spotify globally this year, Guetta has amassed over 40 billion global streams to date. He has sold 50 million records worldwide, reached #1 on iTunes charts in over 113 countries, and has over 72 million monthly listeners on Spotify.