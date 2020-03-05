twst Confirms TWST0001 EP, Shares Strict Face Remix of 'Girl On Your TV'

twst, the project of Welsh songwriter, vocalist and producer Chloé Davis, confirms her forthcoming TWST0001 EP out April 24 and unveils the Strict Face remix of her track "Girl On Your TV"-listen below!

twst is already catching the attention of the likes of Apple Music's Zane Lowe, who gave "Are You Listening?" a World First play and premiered the original version of her debut track, "Girl On Your TV," and The Guardian, who named her an artist to watch for 2020. twst Co-produced "Always," "Girl On Your TV" and "Are You Listening?" with collaborator Danio Forni, and she produced her previously unveiled track "sad girls club but u gotta be cute" by herself. Rob Kinelski (Billie Eilish, King Princess, Alice Merton, Alessia Cara) has mixed all of the songs she has shared thus far.

Born and raised in Barry, Wales, twst grew up working in her father's chicken factory. After leaving home at 14, she left formal education and became something of a recluse; relocating to a recording studio in the South Wales Valleys where she began teaching herself about production, Pop culture and the world in the rural countryside. Now based in London, twst writes, produces and directs all of her music and videos, mostly within the four walls of her bedroom, regularly working with friends from the close knit community she has immersed herself in since moving to the city.

twst-TWST0001 EP

1. Are You Listening?

2. Girl On Your TV

3. sad girls club but u gotta be cute

4. Always

5. Trigger





