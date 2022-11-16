Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
sunking Release New Album 'SMUG'

sunking Release New Album 'SMUG'

They are releasing their new album ‘SMUG’ this Friday, November 18.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Equal parts inspired by Alex G and Modest Mouse melded with J Dilla and Kamasi Washington, sunking are comprised of duo Bobby Granfelt and Antoine Martel, two members of the Seattle experimental jazz group High Pulp who are releasing their new album 'SMUG' this Friday, November 18.

Wildly inventive and utterly hypnotic while filtering the pair's bold vision and virtuosic musicianship though the brash, DIY ethos of an underground punk band, 'SMUG' contains live horns and dreamy guitars that brush up against lush synthesizers and propulsive beats in each of the album's 19 immersive, instrumental tracks, clocking in around the two-minute mark.

Though the band consists solely of Granfelt and Martel, the two make generous use of samples and guest spots, inviting some of their bandmates in the Seattle collective High Pulp to join them for tunes in addition to welcoming unplanned new collaborators like saxophonist Donny Sujack, who appears on several tracks.

"Donny was a friend of our housemate's who came to stay us while we were in the middle of recording," recalls Granfelt. "We'd never met the guy, but we heard he played sax and just asked him if wanted to jump on some tracks, which I think really encapsulates the loose, DIY spirit we approached this whole project with. No matter what we had in mind when we started a song, we always tried to stay open to exploring the moment and being receptive to whatever the universe presented us with."

As brief as these tracks are they still manage to pack a narrative punch, refusing to settle for simple scene setting and instead utilizing a wide range of melodic and rhythmic tools to create entire story arcs in 120 seconds or less. There's also something perpetually unsettled about the music-sometimes it's a dissonance or cacophony that craves resolution, sometimes it's a groove that resists fitting neatly into any recognizable time signature-and that's by design. Nothing is sacred, nothing is precious. Like Johnny Greenwood scoring a David Lynch videogame, 'SMUG' is at once beautiful and unnerving, hyper-focused and surreal, challenging and transcendent.

"We're trying to embrace a certain amount of discomfort with the music," explains Granfelt. "Whether it's the unexpected tonalities or the abstract song structures or even just the raw approach we took to recording, we're committing to everything we do in such a way that by the end of the experience, it all feels right and cohesive."

"We have a bit of a telepathic thing going on where we don't even need to speak to communicate at this point, either" adds Martel. "With sunking, there are fewer filters between us and the music."

TOUR DATES

12/1 - San Diego, CA - Seven Grand
12/2 - San Francisco, CA - Bandcamp Record Store + Performance Space
12/4 - Los Angeles, CA - Genghis Cohen
12/8 - San Francisco, CA - Battery
12/9 - Bend, OR - Silvermoon Brewing
12/11 - Portland, OR - Turn Turn Turn

Photo Credit: Will Matsuda



Gregory Griffin Releases New Single The Dollar General Song Photo
Gregory Griffin Releases New Single 'The Dollar General Song'
Coming on the heels of 2021's well-received single 'Salt Flats', Griffin is settling into a more organic songwriting approach, finding a groove in his new hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. Racking up 40,000+ streams on Spotify, 'Salt Flats' was added to the Indigo, New Music Nashville and Emerging Americana playlists.
G. Finesse Taps Harry Styles Live Band Trumpeter for Keep the Fame Photo
G. Finesse Taps Harry Styles' Live Band Trumpeter for 'Keep the Fame'
“Keep The Fame” is a musical triumph, featuring luminescent live instrumentation from Pretty Lights Live Band and Break Science keyboardist Borahm Lee, Harry Styles trumpeter Parris Fleming, and Tauk drummer Isaac Teel.
Maddox Lim Releases New Single Pick You Up Photo
Maddox Lim Releases New Single 'Pick You Up'
“Pick You Up” is Maddox Lim’s second release since he embarked on a promising solo project. The tween singer-songwriter had previously become known for his performance as the lead singer of the indie band Rooted – where he cultivated the 80s pop-rock-inspired melodies and influences he brings to the track.
Matt B Scores GRAMMY Nomination for Best Global Music Performance Photo
Matt B Scores GRAMMY Nomination for Best Global Music Performance
Global R&B artist Matt B has received a GRAMMY Nomination in the category for Best Global Music Performance for his song “Gimme Love” featuring Ugandan superstar Eddy Kenzo, who is also the first East African artist to ever receive the honor of a GRAMMY nomination.

From This Author - Michael Major


G. Finesse Taps Harry Styles' Live Band Trumpeter for 'Keep the Fame'G. Finesse Taps Harry Styles' Live Band Trumpeter for 'Keep the Fame'
November 15, 2022

“Keep The Fame” is a musical triumph, featuring luminescent live instrumentation from Pretty Lights Live Band and Break Science keyboardist Borahm Lee, Harry Styles trumpeter Parris Fleming, and Tauk drummer Isaac Teel.
Maddox Lim Releases New Single 'Pick You Up'Maddox Lim Releases New Single 'Pick You Up'
November 15, 2022

“Pick You Up” is Maddox Lim’s second release since he embarked on a promising solo project. The tween singer-songwriter had previously become known for his performance as the lead singer of the indie band Rooted – where he cultivated the 80s pop-rock-inspired melodies and influences he brings to the track.
Matt B Scores GRAMMY Nomination for Best Global Music PerformanceMatt B Scores GRAMMY Nomination for Best Global Music Performance
November 15, 2022

Global R&B artist Matt B has received a GRAMMY Nomination in the category for Best Global Music Performance for his song “Gimme Love” featuring Ugandan superstar Eddy Kenzo, who is also the first East African artist to ever receive the honor of a GRAMMY nomination.
ATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER Comedy Special to Air on HBO in DecemberATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER Comedy Special to Air on HBO in December
November 15, 2022

The HBO Original comedy special ATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER, written and performed by comedian and actress Atsuko Okatsuka. Directed by Tig Notaro, ATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER reveals a burgeoning talent with an unparalleled blithe charm as she expertly peels back the layers of her upbringing. Watch the new video trailer now!
Brandi Carlile Nominated for Seven GRAMMY AwardsBrandi Carlile Nominated for Seven GRAMMY Awards
November 15, 2022

Brandi Carlile is nominated for seven awards at the 65th GRAMMY Awards: Album of the Year (In These Silent Days), Record of the Year (“You And Me On The Rock” feat. Lucius), Best Americana Album (In These Silent Days), Best Americana Performance (“You And Me On The Rock” feat. Lucius), and more.