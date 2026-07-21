'PRAYING TO ST. RITA' by Cimarron 615 Honors the Legacy of Poco

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Cimarron 615 has released a new song titled 'Praying to St. Rita,' described as a tribute to the legacy of the country rock band Poco.

Nashville Americana collective Cimarron 615 return with 'Praying to Saint Rita,' the new single from their forthcoming third album, Same Sky, due August 7th via Blue Elan Records. Equal parts driving country-rock and clever storytelling, the track showcases the rich harmonies and seasoned musicianship that have become the band's hallmark.

Written by Ronnie Guilbeau and Jon McElroy, 'Praying to Saint Rita' was inspired by an unlikely baseball superstition.

'Songs have a funny way of writing themselves,' says Guilbeau. 'The idea came from watching the Dodgers postseason and my wife praying to a saint for the players. We eventually landed on Saint Rita, the patron saint of hopeless causes, and the Dodgers turned things around. I always knew there was a song in it.' The finished track, according to keyboardist Michael Webb, 'has a real Neil Young attitude to it.'

Produced by the band and recorded at Treasure Island Recorders in Nashville with engineer Brandon Epps, Same Sky finds Cimarron 615 coming into its own three years after forming in the wake of the passing of their longtime Poco bandmate Rusty Young. Though based in Nashville, the quartet draws deeply from the California country-rock tradition, blending ringing guitars, lush harmonies, and roots-inspired songwriting with the chemistry that comes from decades of making music together.

Named after Poco's beloved 1976 classic 'Rose of Cimarron' and Nashville's 615 area code, the band features Rick Lonow (drums, percussion, vocals), Jack Sundrud (bass, vocals), Michael Webb (keyboards, accordion, vocals), and Ronnie Guilbeau (guitar, vocals). Together, their musical histories span Poco, Burrito Deluxe, Great Plains, Brooklyn Cowboys, Palomino Road, and GYG, while their individual careers have included recording and touring with Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Loretta Lynn, Chris Stapleton, John Prine, John Fogerty, Vince Gill, Hank Williams Jr., Ryan Bingham, Nanci Griffith, and Dickey Betts.

What began as a way to honor Rusty Young has grown into a band with a distinctive voice of its own, following 2023's Brand New Distance and 2024's self-titled sophomore album. With every member contributing songs, lead vocals, harmonies, and instrumental performances, Same Sky is their most confident and collaborative work yet.

Photo by Alan Messer

TOUR DATES

8.2 — Nashville, TN — 3rd & Lindsley — WMOT Livestream

8.13 — Tuckerton, NJ — Lizzie Rose Music Room

8.14 — Media, PA — Rose Tree Park

8.16 — Boston, MA — Haymarket Lounge at City Winery

8.18 — Ridgefield, CT — Ballard Park

8.26 — Evanston, IL — Space

8.27 — Green Lake, WI — Thrasher Opera House

8.28 — Green Lake, WI — Thrasher Opera House

9.27 — Sellersville, PA — Sellersville Theatre

Photo Credit: Alan Messer



Photo Credit: Alan Messer

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...