'retro5pective: 20 Years Of Deadmau5' Shows Announced For LA & Brooklyn

As he leads into 2024 marking two decades of creating music that has made the masses move, world-renowned electronic artist deadmau5 is announcing a series of shows highlighting his tremendous career with retro5pective: 20 years of deadmau5.

For the first time ever in his touring history he will perform at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on April 27. Other retro5pective shows are set for May 2 & 3 at the Brooklyn Mirage in New York City and November 1 & 2 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

Tickets for all three sets of dates formally go on sale this Friday, February 16 at 10 am local time at https://laylo.com/deadmau5/retro5pective. Before then pre-sales with American Express for the Hollywood Bowl and Spotify FansFirst for the Brooklyn Mirage and Red Rocks are launching at 10 am local time tomorrow (February 13) at 10 am through February 15 at 10 am. Artist/local pre-sale is set for February 15 at 10 am local time.

Catering to his multi-generational fanbase, the Hollywood Bowl and Red Rocks shows will be all ages. The Brooklyn Mirage dates are 21+.

The three sets of specialty shows will highlight material from deadmau5' illustrious career in electronic music. Beyond classic mau5 earworms “Ghost N Stuff,” “Strobe” and “I Remember,” fans will be treated to a selection of never performed before material and a visual array of mau5 visuals from performances past, and new graphics and lighting styles unique to each venue. Expect the event production to match the timeline and the cube will return to the stage.

German techno marching band MEUTE will join the retro5pective shows at the Hollywood Bowl and the Brooklyn Mirage shows with a variety of special guests planned for each date.

retrospective: 20 years of deadmau5 dates are:

April 27 - The Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

May 2 - The Brooklyn Mirage - New York, NY

May 3 - The Brooklyn Mirage - New York, NY

November 1 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

November 2 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

About deadmau5:

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums.

The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include “Pomegranate” with The Neptunes, “Bridged By A Lightwave” with Kiesza, “Channel 43” with Wolfgang Gartner, with REZZ “Hypnocurrency” and “Infraliminal” (as REZZMAU5), “When The Summer Dies” with Lights, “Hyperlandia” featuring Foster The People, “this is fine.” with Portugal. The Man, “XYZ” and “My Heart Has Teeth” featuring Skylar Grey. Look for a new deadmau5 album to arrive in 2024.

In 2022 deadmau5 teamed with longtime friend and collaborator Kaskade on new music project Kx5 releasing Top 40 smash and #1 dance music radio single “Escape” featuring Hayla leading into the release of their 2023 GRAMMY-nominated debut self-titled album Kx5. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally.

In 2022 he completed the ‘We Are Friends' North American tour and as Kx5 headlined the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in December, breaking records as the largest single-day concert event headlined by an electronic music artist ever in North America with Billboard confirming Kx5 at the Coliseum as the biggest ticketed global headliner dance event of 2022. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.

About mau5trap:

Over a decade since its formation, mau5trap -- the independent record label founded by groundbreaking electronic music producer deadmau5 -- has become a bastion for trailblazing and genre-defying artists. Casting a palpable influence over the genre, Mixmag readers voted mau5trap among the “Top 50 Labels of the Decade”, placing it in the Top 10; since then, the imprint has been supported by dance music magnates Billboard, DJ Mag, Forbes, Insomniac, and The EDM Network. More recently, mau5trap has maneuvered toward live events boasting curated stage takeovers at the world's biggest electronic dance music events like Ultra Music Festival, Creamfields, EDC, and beyond.

The multi-genre platform has extensively served as an authoritative platform for dance music heavyweights such as Skrillex, REZZ, Feed Me, Zedd, Noisia, i_o, Dillon Francis, Chris Lake, and Madeon; a combination of dark, forceful techno and complex, electro sounds, the label acts as a hotbed for rising talent such as Lamorn, Volaris, 1788-L, LUPA, DJ Dee, and others alike. Welcome to the horde.