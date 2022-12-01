plxntkid Drops Introspective Thrasher 'for a reason'

plxntkid (23-year-old Anders Aakerhus) shares the brand new single and lyric video "for a reason." Originally written as an acoustic demo with "soft-sung vocals," close collaborator and producer JOKI transformed the track in the studio into an up-tempo thrasher complete with a trap beat and explosions of pop-punk guitar riffs.

Through his signature edgy vocals, plxntkid ponders the theory of divine intervention, though in reality he doubts its existence.

"Personally I believe nothing happens for a reason, but it was interesting to write from a different point of view," plxntkid explains. "You make your own decisions, so stop worrying about the "why", just do whatever."

plxntkid grew up in the small town of Verdal in Norway, two and a half hours from the nearest big city. It was through this isolation that his creative persona was born, turning to music as an outlet for his anxiety and depression.

"It gave me somewhere to talk about [it]," he reflects on finding community online via Soundcloud where he was able to start making music anonymously using the pseudonym plxntkid. "A big part of coping is my music; I think it's unlikely I would be making music if I didn't have these problems. Writing lyrics about what is going on in my head is the best therapy for me."

plxntkid's lyrical vulnerability has resonated with peers and garnered attention from a burgeoning online fanbase. His Epitaph debut EP, 7650 VERDAL was released in 2021 and with more than 8 million global streams overall, plxntkid is building momentum, infusing trap beats with emo and pop punk influences and captivating riffs.

Watch the new lyric video here: