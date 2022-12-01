plxntkid Drops Introspective Thrasher 'for a reason'
The track was released alongside a new lyric video.
plxntkid (23-year-old Anders Aakerhus) shares the brand new single and lyric video "for a reason." Originally written as an acoustic demo with "soft-sung vocals," close collaborator and producer JOKI transformed the track in the studio into an up-tempo thrasher complete with a trap beat and explosions of pop-punk guitar riffs.
Through his signature edgy vocals, plxntkid ponders the theory of divine intervention, though in reality he doubts its existence.
"Personally I believe nothing happens for a reason, but it was interesting to write from a different point of view," plxntkid explains. "You make your own decisions, so stop worrying about the "why", just do whatever."
plxntkid grew up in the small town of Verdal in Norway, two and a half hours from the nearest big city. It was through this isolation that his creative persona was born, turning to music as an outlet for his anxiety and depression.
"It gave me somewhere to talk about [it]," he reflects on finding community online via Soundcloud where he was able to start making music anonymously using the pseudonym plxntkid. "A big part of coping is my music; I think it's unlikely I would be making music if I didn't have these problems. Writing lyrics about what is going on in my head is the best therapy for me."
plxntkid's lyrical vulnerability has resonated with peers and garnered attention from a burgeoning online fanbase. His Epitaph debut EP, 7650 VERDAL was released in 2021 and with more than 8 million global streams overall, plxntkid is building momentum, infusing trap beats with emo and pop punk influences and captivating riffs.
Watch the new lyric video here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 30, 2022
The band features Elita on vocals, Tim Rypien onguitar/keyboard, and John Eddy on guitar/slide. They've achieved 30M+ streams early on in their career with their hypnotizing, often dark tunes. Front woman Elita’s airy, angelic vocals contrast brilliantly with the sinister lyrics, creating a spine-tingling feeling for the listener.
RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS: THE PARABLE OF THE PIRATE AND THE KING to Premiere on HBO Max in December
November 30, 2022
Artist, musician, and filmmaker Terence Nance returns for a long-awaited second season of the acclaimed series RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS. Exploring the metaphysics of Black life through avant-garde storytelling, the second season follows Terence (Terence Nance) and Najja (Alicia Pilgrim). Watch the new video trailer now!
Joy Oladokun Contributes New Song 'Power' to LOUDMOUTH End Credits
November 30, 2022
The song notably serves as the end credits theme for the documentary LOUDMOUTH about the life and battles of Reverend Al Sharpton. The film opens in theaters nationwide on December 9 and premieres on Amazon and Apple TV January 13, 2023. It was directed by Josh Alexander and executive produced by EGOT® winner John Legend.
INTERCATS Comedy Series in Development at Disney
November 30, 2022
'Intercats,' an animated sitcom set in a cat workplace, is in development at Disney Branded Television with multiple Emmy Award-winning Baobab Studios and screenwriter Pamela Ribon (recipient of the Cristal Award at the 2022 Annecy International Animation Film Festival and writer of two of Disney's 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' and 'Moana').
Lea Michele to Perform 'I'm the Greatest Star' From FUNNY GIRL on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Next Week
November 30, 2022
Lea Michele will perform 'I'm the Greatest Star' from Funny Girl on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Michele recently opened the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a performance of 'Don't Rain On My Parade.' She also performed 'People' on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and 'Don't Rain On My Parade' on Good Morning America.