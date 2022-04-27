mxmtoon Shares New Single 'victim of nostaligia'

mxmtoon is releasing her new album rising on May 20th, it's a triumphant return and shows a new, more dynamic and highly danceable side of the 21-year-old artist.

It's hard to believe only four years have passed since Maia's self-made songs and videos began shaping a new sort of star through mxmtoon. But at least two of those years have, of course, passed like decades, each packed with enough worry and woe and loss and hope to catalyze aging at large.

And so it goes with rising, mxmtoon's bold and compelling and wise second album, a 12-song set that looks at the hardest lessons of these recent dark days and opts to surge forward through triumphs of pop-and-disco confessionalism.

Today she is back with another song titled "victim of nostalgia" a song which examines time and how quickly it moves without us even realizing until it's too late. mxmtoon tells us "A lot of us have fallen victim to that feeling that time moves too quickly.

I feel like I blinked one afternoon and suddenly found myself fully cemented in adulthood, wildly unprepared to take on the future and desperately wishing I could go back in time. "victim of nostalgia" is about missing the blind optimism and warmth that's so much easier to experience when you're younger.

Wanting to escape back into a time when your worries weren't so pervasive. Looking into the future can be daunting, and I know I've personally really struggled with how fast years can feel in the grand scheme of things. I hope one day it'll feel easier to accept the passage of time, but for now I definitely find myself as a victim of nostalgia."

Already released songs "sad disco" and "mona lisa" gives fans an exciting preview of the musical journey mxmtoon is embarking on. This is the music she needed to make and hear after those years that felt like decades, after growing enough to know this is what other people might need, too. These songs collectively argue that growth is never done, that rising is just one of many restarts and beginnings to come.

mxmtoon's last North American tour sold out quickly and she has just announced a huge world tour tickets in all continents again selling quickly. The latest rundown can be found below.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

5/2 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

5/4 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/5 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

5/7 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *SOLD OUT*

5/8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

5/10 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic

5/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

5/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

5/14 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

5/15 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market *SOLD OUT*

5/17 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency *SOLD OUT*

5/18 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency

5/20 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *SOLD OUT*

5/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda *SOLD OUT*

5/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

5/24 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

5/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

5/27 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

5/28 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn (Outdoors)

5/29 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs

5/31 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham

6/1 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

6/3 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT*

6/4 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rozian Theatre

6/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *SOLD OUT*

6/7 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*

6/8 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

6/10 - Boston, MA @ Royale *SOLD OUT*

6/11 - Boston, MA @ Royale