mxmtoon Shares NPR Tiny Desk Performance

Today mxmtoon makes her NPR Tiny Desk debut, delivering a heartfelt performance of songs from her critically acclaimed debut album the masquerade, last year's dawn and dusk EPs as well as her groundbreaking plum blossom EP. The performance includes her RIAA Certified Gold smash "prom dress" as well as "bon iver," "fever dream," and more.

For the performance she took the concept of "Tiny Desk" and turned it on its head filming on the world's largest desk which is located in New York City, mxmtoon's new home. NPR says, "Her melodies are simple, with the words up front mighty and personal. One of the first songs she released is called "Feelings Are Fatal," which she also performs. It's a candid song about emotions and why we're often afraid to share them. It's a model for what mxmtoon does so well: humble, honest songs, sung here behind a massive desk." Watch below.

Maia tells us "As someone who's been watching Tiny Desk for years with my family, it was a really exciting opportunity to be asked to do a Tiny Desk with NPR. In lieu of going tiny, I instead found out the biggest desk in the world was only a few short miles from my apartment in NYC; so I decided to shoot it there! I hope you enjoy it!"

The desk stretches 1100 feet and was designed by architect Clive Wilkinson. It includes meeting areas, quiet private rooms and covered spaces and was built with an undulating structure allowing archways and tunnels, and now thanks to mxmtoon, it's a performance space.

Watch here:

Photo Credit: Blythe Thomas