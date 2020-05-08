mxmtoon Shares Commemorative 'prom dress' Video Ft. Lil Jon, Cavetown, Dodie, and More!

mxmtoon's dawn EP is out now with critics hailing the release as a breakthrough for the 19-year-old singer-songwriter. The sonic development on dawn is evident from the moment you hit play, with Maia writing songs about issues that affect us all, in particular social isolation and anxiety.

But it's not just the heavy issue mxmtoon chooses to tackle, this week she is also celebrating the anniversary of one of her breakthrough songs "prom dress". Famously written about eating a cheeseburger and not fitting into her prom dress. The song struck a chord around the world garnering more than 115 million streams and over 1 million TikTok uploads, with audiences gravitating towards it's realness and humor. In honor of the one year since the release she has been joined by some special guests in this commemorative video. Featuring Dodie, Leyla Blue, MyKey, Tessa Violet and more. The video features fans and other familiar faces performing "prom dress" via TikTok in a fun homage to the song.

Watch below!

Full credits listed here.

Lil Jon

Dodie

Cavetown

Alexander 23

Tessa Violet

Tate McCrae

Chloe Moriondo

Leyla Blue

MyKey

khai dreams

Shawn Wasabi

Influencers:

Amanda Rach Lee

TJ Black (@cloudtalk)

George Walker (@dedingtonville)

Ty (@tybottofficial)

Caleb Finn (@caleb.finn)

Joy (@move_with_joy)

Umi (@uwumi)

Syd (@punker_irl)

Ava (@ava_leeigh)

Zoe McCarty (@zoemccarty)

Nadia (@nadeeyuh)

Ben de Almeida (@benoftheweek)

Photo Credit: Cesar Balcazar





Related Articles View More Music Stories