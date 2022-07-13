mmeadows Share 'Light Moves Around You' Single

NYC-based duo mmeadows - made up of current Dirty Projectors member Kristin Slipp and Beyoncé and Lorde collaborator Cole Kamen-Green - return today with a new single + video "Light Moves Around You."

Written fully in one day during the tumultuous summer of 2020 by Kristin, the track exudes a sort of saccharine melancholy, urging listeners to take things as they come and enjoy the pleasure in the pain.

Slipp says, "...the song permits the listener to submit to the chaos and leave guilt at the door...perseverance demands that we seek beauty and joy inside of the flame - eyes fully open to the utter ridiculousness of the dichotomy."

The music video was created with these ideas in mind, with footage from a trip to the Rockaways edited by a machine learning program that slowed down and expanded the original footage, creating new visual information not present in the source material. It essentially interpreted the images and produced similar images, more distorted and further away from reality over time.

Alex Munro, director of the accompanying video, says, "I was immediately inspired to build on the lyrical themes of impermanence and memory. Falling away, disintegration trying to find the beauty in these things. Creating images which had been pulled apart and dissolved through various processes." mmeadows will also be performing a live show in Brooklyn at Elsewhere on July 27. You can purchase tickets here.

Intimacy rears its powerful head in the world of mmeadows. A true collaborative duo, Slipp and Kamen-Green complement and balance one another in a way that speaks to the depth of their musical connection.

In mmeadows, vocal-focused pop songwriting is the heartbeat of the band, enriched by their liberal usage of found sounds and esoteric vintage instruments in their productions and performances, as heard on their debut EP Who Do You Think You Are?, released in April of 2020.

Watch the new music video here: