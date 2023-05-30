maeve & quinn Announce New Album & Share Single 'Jeweler's Row'

maeve & quinn share their latest track "Jeweler’s Row” - the lead single off their upcoming LP, Another Door.

The song is inspired by a walk around Chicago’s Loop with a new friend, and is an ode to deep acceptance found in friendship ("..you won't find some great dividing line") -- the feeling of holding and being held even at our lowest moments (“..you told me sadness is a fine way to be.”)

The twin sisters’ track leads with a blend of elegant piano and electric guitar, then rises into a melodic chorus that carries the listener into an anthemic, full-band outro.

Stay tuned for more music coming soon from maeve & quinn this summer.

Listen to the new single here: