lozeak Releases New Song 'Alter Ego'

The track was released via Elektra/Parlophone.

Jul. 15, 2022  

Quickly becoming a buzzworthy new artist on the rise, London-based musician lozeak released her fiery new single "Alter Ego" today via Elektra/Parlophone.

With a knack for writing infectious alt-pop anthems, lozeak is leading a new wave of artists shaping the evolving sound of emo. Of the new song, she said "'Alter Ego' is about seeing a girl that you just wanna be! In the song, I describe this as an 'alter ego,' wishing that I could be someone that I'm not, but still hinting to the fact that it's a part of me (being my alter ego). When I wrote this song, I wanted to make sure I hinted to the confusion of whether you wanna be her, or wanna be with her. Most of the lyrics are written in a way of spilling out all my thoughts and the process of working out which of these feelings are true."

With her signature aesthetic, lozeak has already cultivated a huge online following off the back of her covers and TikTok videos (611k+ followers and 47M likes). Now she is showing that she has a sound all of her own, and the capabilities to create big, diaristic pop music with a scuzzy edge to it.

Her music is winning over famous fans, with Oli Sykes, Radio 1's Jack Saunders, and Frank Carter all championing her sound. Elton John also playing her first-released single of the year - "Hate Me Too" - on his Rocket Hour show on Apple Music.

The story of lozeak starts in 2003 in Norwich with two music-obsessed parents blasting drum and bass awaiting the birth of their second child in an attempt to imbue rhythm and a flare for music into her DNA. It worked.

A childhood spent exploring the sounds of Luther Vandross, Madonna, and Amy Winehouse gave way to her teenage years when she transitioned to diverse artists like Avril Lavigne, Kehlani and Radiohead - inspiring her grungy, rock-pop edge of today. With a huge online fanbase eagerly awaiting her next move, she is quickly establishing herself as the artist to watch out for in 2022.

Listen to the new single here:

