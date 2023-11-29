iHeartRadio's 2024 ALTer EGO to Stream on Veeps

The stream will be on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. CST.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

On Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. CST, the biggest names in alternative rock will come together for the sold-out 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One, and premier streaming platform Veeps will be airing it LIVE exclusively for Veeps All Access subscribers.

The livestream will feature an extraordinary selection of talent from the lineup including sets from Paramore, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, and The Last Dinner Party.

This is the second year in a row that Veeps and iHeartMedia have partnered to offer live video streaming and an interactive digital concert format of one of iHeartMedia's roster of incredibly successful, nationally recognized concert events, extending access to the performances beyond the fans who are able to attend in person.

"This year's ALTer EGO livestream saw an average watch time of more than 1.5 hours across the tens of thousands of fans that tuned in which blew our minds, yet was also somewhat unsurprising given how devoted alt rock fans are, so we knew we had to do it again for them," said Kyle Heller, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Veeps.

“Our ALTer EGO is now the only live music event where fans can see a gathering of the most iconic names in alternative rock on one stage on one night,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “Partnering with Veeps again this year will help us to share this incredible lineup to alternative music fans across the country.” 

Alternative music fans will be able to view the January 13 stream on Veeps.com or via the Veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android. The stream will be available exclusively to subscribers to All Access — Veeps' subscription service — with monthly ($11.99/mo. with no minimum term) or annual ($120/yr) plans available. As in previous years, iHeartRadio ALTer EGO will broadcast on iHeartRadio Alternative and Rock stations across the country, on iHeartRadio.com and on the iHeartRadio app.



