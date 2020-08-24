Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

iHeartRadio Music Awards Telecast Canceled; Winners to be Revealed Through Labor Day Weekend Via Radio & Social Media

Winners will be announced beginning Friday, September 4 at 5 pm through Monday, September 7 at 5 pm local time.

Aug. 24, 2020  
Deadline has reported that the iHeartRadio Music Awards telecast has officially been canceled. The winners will be revealed throughout Labor Day weekend on radio and social media. The show is set to return on Fox in 2021. The telecast was originally scheduled for March 29, 2020, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winners in each category will be announced beginning Friday, September 4 at 5 pm local time through Monday, September 7 at 5 pm local time. Acceptance speeches will be presented on-air and on iHeartMedia's social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

Nominated artists include Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Drake, Ed Sheeran and more.

