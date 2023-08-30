iHeartMedia Sets New, Immersive Experience at the 2023 Festival 'The House of Music'

The House of Music will be open September 22 and 23 at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves & More Photo 4 Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves

iHeartMedia Sets New, Immersive Experience at the 2023 Festival 'The House of Music'

iHeartMedia today announced the all-new House of Music at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, a mixed-reality immersive experience inspired by the artists performing that weekend at the festival main stage. This free event is open to the public and invites guests to make themselves at home as they explore over 15 interactive rooms, immersing themselves in the lives, music, and passions of their favorite artists and brands.

The experience will combine artists, fans and tech and feature a series of rooms that allow fans to play and connect through multisensory, mixed-reality installations, all inspired by artists from this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Upon entering, the house guests are directed to scan a QR code to unlock their key to the House of Music, the House Pass. This simple, digital guide showcases a map and details of all the things to explore, play and win at the House of Music. A choose-your-own adventure-style experience, guests can explore rooms inspired by the artists and content they love including:

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop by visiting the Public Enemy Room. Grab a digital paint can to co-create an original piece of art with Chuck D on an interactive graffiti wall and see some of Flavor Flav’s most iconic clocks.
Inspired by her latest album, fans can test their Chemistry with a special digital Aura Reading in the Kelly Clarkson Room and find out which song best matches their mood.  
Be the hero in the Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Like a Grudge” Music Video, where fans get slow-mo-sucked into space just like Pete Wentz.
Strut into TLC’s fully decked out walk in closet filled with their signature looks and exclusive merch to buy. Fans also can strike a pose for the glam bot.
Inspired by Lenny Kravitz, Let Love Rule as fans are transported into an immersive experience where they can feel the power of Lenny’s positivity. 
Through the power of VR, feel what it’s like to be Ryan Seacrest and Sisanie rehearsing to host the iHeartRadio Music Festival. 

Guests will get the chance to experience their favorite brands in all new ways and walk away with prizes and limited-edition swag. Some of the brands in the installation include Audible, Bose, Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, Kokomo by Canon, M&M's®, Moderna, Seagram’s Escapes, T-Mobile, Wendy's and [Yellow Tail] Wine, with more to be announced.

The entire House will be powered by a mixed-reality platform where fans earn points by visiting rooms and capturing AR elements. The more they capture, the more opportunities they are entered to win epic prizes like autographed merch, iHeartRadio Music Festival artist and concert experiences and cash prizes. 

“This year with the House of Music we’re extending the iHeartRadio Music Festival experience to fans by bringing them closer their favorite artists through the world of mixed reality,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.

The House of Music will be open September 22 and 23 at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena, where the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival will host performances from this year’s star-studded lineup. The experience will be open to the public before, during and after the arena show starting at 4 p.m. PT and closing at 1 a.m. PT.

This year, the epic two-day lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival will feature performances by Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Travis Scott, Tim McGraw, TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

Each night, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. For the first time this year, Hulu will serve as the Official Streaming Destination of the iHeartRadio Music Festival, adding to its already robust slate of live event content.  Performances will be livestreamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost, and highlights will be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event. For more information on the livestream line-up, stay tuned to Hulu’s site and social channels.

Proud partners of this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival include Audible, Bose, Capital One, Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, Kokomo by Canon, M&M's®, MGM Resorts International, Moderna, Seagram’s Escapes, T-Mobile, Wendy's, Wild Turkey® Bourbon, [Yellow Tail] Wine, with more to be announced.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Andrew Cushin Releases New Single Just Like Youd Want Me To Photo
Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'Just Like You'd Want Me To'

Through the track, Andrew brings a fiery tenacity as he weaves a message of personal strength over the acoustic-lined production. The accompanying music video was filmed during Andrew’s recently completed sold-out arena tour across North America supporting Louis Tomlinson and spotlights his bright personality on and off the stage.

2
The Miraculous Love Kids Of Afghanistan + E From EELS Share Journey Cover Photo
The Miraculous Love Kids Of Afghanistan + E From EELS Share Journey Cover

Following the release earlier this month of “ATMOSPHERE / HEROES” featuring BETH  GIBBONS of PORTISHEAD comes another galvanizing MIRACULOUS LOVE KIDS collaboration – this time with E from EELs. Together, they have rendered a reimagination of the JOURNEY Top 10 hit “ONLY THE YOUNG.” 

3
Akintoye Releases Spirited Fight Song F*ck Em Up Moses Photo
Akintoye Releases Spirited Fight Song 'F*ck Em Up Moses'

Fast-rising hip hop artist Akintoye has released his new single “Fuck Em Up Moses,” out now on all DSPs. Produced by Dan Vucko, “Fuck Em Up Moses” is a display of clever lyricism, spotlighting his unfiltered bravado and steadfast confidence.

4
Duran Duran Announce Sixteenth Studio Album Danse Macabre Photo
Duran Duran Announce Sixteenth Studio Album 'Danse Macabre'

Fans can also look forward to Duran Duran’s Halloween covers of Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury A Friend’, Talking Heads’ ‘Psycho Killer’ (feat. Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin), The Rolling Stones’ ‘Paint It Black’, the Rick James-inspired ‘Super Lonely Freak’, Siouxsie and the Banshees’ ‘Spellbound’, Cerrone’s ‘Supernature’ and The Specials’ ‘Ghost Town’.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'Just Like You'd Want Me To'Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'Just Like You'd Want Me To'
The Miraculous Love Kids Of Afghanistan + E From EELS Reimagine Journey's 'Only The Young'The Miraculous Love Kids Of Afghanistan + E From EELS Reimagine Journey's 'Only The Young'
Akintoye Releases Spirited Fight Song 'F*ck Em Up Moses'Akintoye Releases Spirited Fight Song 'F*ck Em Up Moses'
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR Reveals the Women Searching For Love AgainTHE GOLDEN BACHELOR Reveals the Women Searching For Love Again

Videos

Video: Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video Video: Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
CHICAGO